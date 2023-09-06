Students in Far West NSW will have the opportunity to learn Aboriginal language at school after a new learning strategy is implemented.
In a move to revolutionise education and foster generational change, the NSW Government has embarked on a groundbreaking journey with the Connected Communities strategy, breathing new life into 31 selected schools in remote and rural regions.
The initiative, characterised by its holistic, community-centred approach, seeks to reshape the educational landscape and empower students with a pathway to lifelong success.
At its core, this innovative reform redefines the educational process, integrating the voices of Aboriginal communities, school staff, government agencies, non-government entities, local government, and businesses, as well as the TAFE and university sectors.
Each of the 31 schools implementing the Connected Communities strategy operates as a community hub, with a locally-driven governance model.
This model is led by a local school reference group chaired by the local Aboriginal Education Consultative Group Inc., and includes representatives from the P&C and other key stakeholders. Together, they work alongside the Executive Principal to tailor the strategy to the specific needs and aspirations of their students.
Schools in the Far West participating include:
A significant aspect of the Connected Communities strategy is its alignment with the Ministerial Taskforce on Aboriginal Affairs, which informed the development of OCHRE, the NSW Government Plan for Aboriginal affairs.
This means that these schools will integrate the teaching of Aboriginal Language and Culture into their curriculum, aligning with OCHRE's initiatives.
The Connected Communities strategy is not just about academics but also addresses the holistic needs of students and their families.
Under this program, each school employs an Aboriginal-identified community engagement officer to foster relationships within the community.
This model includes additional positions at each Connected Communities school, offering teachers the time and resources to engage deeply in meaningful professional learning.
The strategy also extends its support to early childhood education and Learning and Engagement Centres, which are equipped with a Head Teacher and Student Learning Support Officer, ensuring students' needs are met from the earliest stages of their education.
One of the standout features of the Connected Communities strategy is the Healing and Well-being model.
Recognising intergenerational trauma, this model provides culturally appropriate support for Aboriginal students and offers opportunities for local community members to expand their knowledge and skills in counselling and youth work.
The strategy also aims to ensure that Aboriginal students continue their education until Year 12, successfully transitioning into post-school options, such as training and employment.
