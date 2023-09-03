Daily Liberal
Lance Jackson guilty of having stolen mountain bike from Bathurst

By Court Reporter
September 4 2023 - 4:30am
A MAN has been found guilty by a court of having a stolen mountain bike, after he lied to police and said it was his.

