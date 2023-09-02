Daily Liberal
Home/News/Health

Rural maternity services urged to be National Cabinet issue

Jamieson Murphy
By Jamieson Murphy
September 3 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

When a rural town's maternity unit shuts down, it has a domino effect and other healthcare services quickly follow.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jamieson Murphy

Jamieson Murphy

National Rural Affairs reporter

National Rural Affairs reporter, focusing on rural politics and issues. Whisper g'day mate to me at jamieson.murphy@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.