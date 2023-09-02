A "dysfunctional" water management system led to the death of millions of fish in Western NSW, a report by the state's chief scientist has revealed.
The independent report was commissioned in response to the mass death of 20 to 30 million fish in the Darling-Baaka River near the town of Menindee in March.
In his scathing report, NSW Chief Scientist Professor Hugh Durrant-Whyte said the fish kill was "symptomatic of degradation of the broader river ecosystem over many years".
"This event - following prolonged flood, extended drought and previous mass fish deaths - has had a profound impact on both the environment and the local community," he wrote in the report.
Professor Durrant-Whyte warned that without drastic change and a crackdown on enforcement another mass death was likely to occur.
"Data and expert advice provided to this review make clear that without substantive change to our regulatory approach, paired with investment in people, data and infrastructure, there will be further environmental degradation and recurrence of such events," he said.
"Difficult decisions will need to be made. These are essentially social and not scientific in nature."
The report recommends the state's regulatory framework be upgraded to include "legally enforceable obligations" and to give more power to environmental protection bodies.
It also concludes the current emergency management framework is "dysfunctional" and needs to be updated so it can be better understood at the local level.
Dubbo's Mel Gray, a water campaigner for the Nature Conservation Council, said the government should take "urgent" action to implement the report's recommendations.
"We actually do have strong laws in NSW to make sure the river is looked after before water is pumped out but these laws are useless if they're not put into practice," she said.
"The last severe drought saw catastrophic fish kills, rivers reduced to disconnected green pools, wetlands on fire and 90 regional cities and towns staring down day zero.
"NSW Labor has an opportunity to avoid inland NSW running out of water in the next severe drought."
In their submission to the report, the Nature Conservation Council pointed to "serious deficits" in the state's water management, including the recent licensing of large volumes of water through floodplain harvesting.
"It is encouraging NSW won't be outright blocking the Commonwealth from buying more water from the many willing sellers in NSW," Ms Gray said.
"However, it's critical that the Minns government doesn't entertain bizarre projects that only increase the value of corporate assets and leave the rivers and native fish without the water they need."
Professor Durrant-Whyte thanked the local community for their help with the report.
"I would like to acknowledge the time taken by the local community to share their deep knowledge and experience of the river, lakes and surrounds," he said.
"Their love and concern for the health of the Darling-Baaka River, and implications for the community, are palpable."
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.