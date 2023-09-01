Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News
Things to Do

What's on and things to do around the Central West region and beyond

By Vickii Byram
Updated September 1 2023 - 12:11pm, first published 12:10pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

DUBBO 

  • Please check with organisers and venues for update
From her magical performance in Jesus Christ Superstar until her latest release in 2022, Marcia Hines has been an icon in the Australian music industry. Picture supplied.
From her magical performance in Jesus Christ Superstar until her latest release in 2022, Marcia Hines has been an icon in the Australian music industry. Picture supplied.

Marcia Hines

Still shining Tour

On Friday, September 1 and Saturday, September 2, at 7.30pm, accompanied by her musicians and production crew, Marcia Hines will perform a celebration of the extraordinary output of her legendary Australian musical journey. From the early days of Fire and Rain to the discotheque album and all the way through to the 2022 release of The Gospel. Enjoy two hours plus of memories, musicality and a little madness. Tickets $65-$75 at drtcc.sales.ticketsearch.com.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.