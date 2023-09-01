"Don't ever think what you're doing is not enough".
This is the message Lynda Edwards wants to give to women thinking of entering the NSW Women of the Year Awards.
Nominations are now open for the program which was responsible for crowning Ms Edwards, a proud Wangkumara and Barkandji woman from Narromine, NSW Premier's Woman of the Year and NSW Aboriginal Woman of the Year in 2023 for her First Nations financial advocacy work.
Ms Edwards continued: "Please enter or nominate people that you think would be eligible for these awards because it's just opened so many doors in terms of [being able to] build your own capacity.
"We're all important, we all do amazing work, no matter how big or small it is."
Ms Edwards is a volunteer and voice for the Narromine community, as well as an advocate for the financial rights, fairness and inclusion of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people across NSW and Australia.
She said she was "over the moon" when she won two categories at the awards in 2023, and she has landed numerous speaking engagements since.
"It's given me a massive platform to be able to go out and talk about First Nations financial literacy, and the challenges of our people - from the time of colonisation to being excluded from the economy - and working with financial services to make internal processes and policies accessible for our people," Mr Edwards told the Daily Liberal.
"It's actually put my name out there and I've been getting lots of requests to speak at certain functions."
Ms Edwards is currently working with the Government on the Save Sorry Business campaign, campaigning for "enduring resolution for all those people that have been impacted by the collapse of ACBF [Aboriginal Community Benefits Fund funeral insurance provider]".
Ms Edwards said she connected her work to the upcoming Voice to Parliament referendum, which she said she "greatly" supports.
"I think it's going to be an amazing thing if the referendum comes back in favour of the Yes [vote]. I think there's going to be a lot of good changes for people," she said.
Minister for Women, Jodie Harrison, said the NSW Government was looking for the most empowering and inspiring women and girls in the state to come forward for the NSW Women of the Year Awards 2024.
"These awards recognise the invaluable contribution to community, industry and society that women in NSW have made through their hard work, dedication and passion. The awards honour our inspirational women with the recognition they truly deserve," Ms Harrison said.
"We want to continue to empower the next generation of young women to be limitless in delivering positive changes through fortitude in their fields of expertise. We can only achieve this by shining a light on the contributions and achievements of women in our communities."
The 2024 award categories are: Premier's NSW Woman of Excellence; NSW Community Hero; NSW Young Woman of the Year; and NSW Aboriginal Woman of the Year.
Nominations are also open to recognise and honour young girls in the Ones to Watch Showcase. It will put the spotlight on the rising stars of our community, showcasing 10 exemplary young girls between the ages of 7-15 years old.
Nominations close Sunday, October 8 at 11:59pm.
The winners of the awards will be announced at the NSW Women of the Year Awards ceremony on March 7, 2024 as part of NSW Women's Week 2024. Nominate someone at www.nsw.gov.au/women-nsw/awards-and-events/nsw-women-of-year-awards
