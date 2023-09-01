After defeating the four-time defending Group 10 league tag premiers in their last game, you could blame the Macquarie Raidettes for being a little bit overconfident.
But coach Kaitlyn Mason isn't buying into that.
Mason's squad shocked some footy fans just two weeks ago when they defeated the mighty Bathurst St Pat's two weeks ago in the qualifying final.
However, this weekend, they will return home for a preliminary final encounter with old foes Dubbo CYMS.
Fresh off a massive win and the week off, Mason said the side knows what they need to do to get the job done on Sunday.
"We went out with a lot of confidence and knew what we needed to do as a team, the girls took a lot of confidence out of that game," she said.
"They are staying focused and not getting too ahead of themselves, we are just taking things one game at a time and shifting our focus when we need to.
"As a team, they are playing really well, if we go out with the same mindset this weekend it should be a really good game."
The Raidettes are the club's last team left in finals and established themselves as a genuine premiership threat, defeating St Pat's and Dubbo CYMS at different times this season.
With a varying level of experience within the side, Mason said there is a good vibe around the squad.
"They are excited, having that week off has really helped us regain focus and of that sort of stuff," she said.
"They had a good two weeks of training and they are all really excited to get out and play."
Dubbo CYMS were forced to go through Mudgee after they lost in week one of the finals to Orange CYMS.
"We've played them twice during the season and both have been really good games," she said.
"The girls are staying focused and taking this one as it comes. They have enjoyed the last two weeks as a team and we've got a bit of a game plan this week.
"If we stick to our guns and pull off a good performance both defensively and in attack."
It's a busy weekend for Mason who will coach the Raidettes on Sunday at Apex Oval but on Friday night she will continue mentoring the next generation.
Mason will coach the under 12s and 17s South Dubbo league tag sides in their respective grand finals on Friday as the Dubbo District Junior Rugby League hosts a massive two days of action.
The winner of Sunday's match will take on the victor of Bathurst St Pat's and Orange CYMS next weekend in the grand final.
