Police are chasing two men with outstanding arrest warrants wanted for allegedly violent and anti-social crimes.
The two Western NSW men are not believed to be linked and police are pursuing them individually.
Terrence Thomas Hines is wanted for alleged stalking and intimidation and is known to visit Orange, Bourke, Dubbo and Central Sydney.
The 35-year-old man is described as being of Aboriginal appearance with a thin build, 170-175 centimetres tall with brown eyes and brown hair.
The second man, Daniel James Baker, is wanted for alleged stealing and contravening an apprehended domestic violence order (ADVO).
He's described as being of Caucasian appearance with a medium build, 175-185 centimetres tall with brown eyes and brown hair.
The 35-year-old is known to frequent Orange and Blayney.
Members of the public should report sightings to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 and not attempt to approach the men, Central West Police said.
Information provided will be treated in the strictest of confidence, police said.
READ ALSO:
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.