Daily Liberal
Home/News/Court and Emergency

NSW police on the hunt for two men from Central West

Anna Houlahan
By Anna Houlahan
Updated September 1 2023 - 10:28am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Police are chasing two men with outstanding arrest warrants wanted for allegedly violent and anti-social crimes.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna Houlahan

Anna Houlahan

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.