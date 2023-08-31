A Western NSW doctor has been accused of creating child abuse material and secretly filming while on the job.
The alleged offender Nicholas Chu, 26, fronted Downing Centre court in Sydney on August 31, 2023.
The Orange doctor is charged with 13 counts of intentionally recording intimate images without consent, and two counts of producing child abuse material.
He is yet to enter a plea and remains on bail. He will next attend court on September 14, 2023.
A spokesperson for NSW Police said officers began an investigation in February this year following a "report of misconduct by an employee of a health service provider in Orange".
A spokesperson for Western NSW Local Health District said: "[We are] unable to comment on the criminal proceedings currently underway.
"The employment of the person charged has been terminated, and the matter has been referred to the relevant registration authority.
"WNSWLHD takes the wellbeing and privacy of its patients and staff very seriously and has cooperated fully with the Police investigation."
READ ALSO:
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.