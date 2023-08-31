Daily Liberal
Doctor Nicholas Chu accused of secret filming, making child abuse material

By Court Reporter
Updated September 1 2023 - 3:22pm, first published 9:30am
A Western NSW doctor has been accused of creating child abuse material and secretly filming while on the job.

