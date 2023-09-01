The weekend is shaping up to be a massive one for Dubbo Junior Rugby after the club had two sides qualify for grand finals.
The junior Roos will be on the road this weekend at Parkes for the Central West Junior Rugby grand finals, with the under 14s and 16s in action.
Both sides will take on Forbes and for the under 16s team, it's the final chance for a junior title for some members of the team.
One of those graduating from juniors at the end of the season is under 16s captain Hugh Mitchell and he is hoping to go out with a bang before entering the Colts' system.
"It's 60 minutes of my life that I won't get back so we will go out there and play our hearts out," he said.
Mitchell's side went through the season undefeated, winning all 10 of their games and watched on as Forbes beat Mudgee in the preliminary final last weekend.
Dubbo's last meeting with Forbes came in the last round before finals, with the Roos finishing 31-17 victors.
After a tough training run on Thursday afternoon, Mitchell said the squad is ready to bring home the title.
"I'm feeling good, we are pretty confident," he said.
"The job isn't done yet."
While heading into a grand final undefeated can bring some added pressure, Mitchell admitted the group aren't reading too much into the theory.
"We are switched on and ready to go," he said.
"They've got everything to lose, there is a bit of pressure on both sides."
Meanwhile, the under 14s have to do things the hard way just to make it through to the decider.
Having finished the season in third, the Roos defeated Orange City 59-10 in their minor semi-final before scoring a 33-19 win over Mudgee last weekend.
READ ALSO:
Wesley Cole scored a double in the win over Mudgee, with the winger looming as a key player for Saturday's match.
Forbes won't be an easy prospect but.
The junior Platypi are undefeated this season and have rarely been tested, except for their last meeting against Dubbo.
The Roos lost that particular match 17-12 and will head into Saturday's match as underdogs.
The under 12s grand final will be played between Mudgee and Forbes.
The under 14s decider will kick-off at 11am followed by the under 16s.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.