Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News

TEAM LISTS: Peter McDonald Premiership and Western Rugby League preliminary final lineups

Tom Barber
By Tom Barber
September 1 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Preliminary finals

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom Barber

Tom Barber

Journalist

I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.