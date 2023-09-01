Preliminary finals
League Tag
Kick-off 10:30am
ST PAT'S: 1 Erin Naden, 2 Maisie Bostjancic, 3 Ebony O'Neill, 4 Lily Booth, 5 Darcie Morrison, 6 Bronte Emanuel, 7 Mish Somers, 8 Sophie Stammers, 9 Emily Rhynehart, 10 Meredith Jones, 11 Hannah Kelly; Bench: 12 Amy Copping, 13 Samantha Hanarahan, 14 Lily Walsh, 15 Elise Woods. Coach: Karah Logan.
CYMS: 1 Georgie Barrett, 2 Keeley Thornhill, 3 Lily Stubbs, 4 Tez Moore, 5 Emily Provost, 6 Hope Gibson, 7 Tori Moore, 8 Caitlin Prestwidge, 9 Ella Barrett, 10 Gracie Canham, 11 Mandy Moore; Bench: 12 Paige Gibson, 13 Sophie Banks, 14 Tess Hazard, 15 Mya Simmons, 16 Chloe Marsh, 17 Millie Banks, 18 Luella Maunder, 19 Annabelle Harrison, 25 Rebecca Prestwidge. Coach: Adam Gibson.
Reserve Grade
Kick-off 11:30am
MAGPIES: 1 Thomas Thuaux, 2 Joshua Weston, 3 Mitchell Hatch, 4 Daniel Hatch, 5 Chris Wilson, 6 Thomas Rose, 7 Darcy Howard, 8 Will Ingram, 9 Jack Nobes, 10 Kyle Kemp, 11 Sam Ingram, 12 Stephen Ingram, 13 Toby Apps; Bench: 14 Jayden Williams, 15 David Doran, 16 Jake Slatter7, 17 Lanty Ryan, 18 Vincent Tongia, 19 Stanley Rush, 20 Josh Newling, 21 Nickolas Oresic, 23 Phillip Ingram, 24 Brendan Tidswell. Captain-coach: Will Ingram.
BEARS: 1 William Cramp, 2 Mitchell Bonham, 3 Dylan Marmion, 4 Jack Thorncraft, 5 TBC, 6 Jesse Nixon, 7 Jackson Carter, 8 Benjamin Pettit, 9 Louis Nixon, 10 Joseph Hobby, 11 Alex Pettit, 12 Nathan Barlow, 13 Nick Barlow; Bench: 14 Daniel Pentecost, 17 Chase McKay, 18 TBC, 20 TBC, 21 Jack Wilson, 22 Zack Farr, 23 William Mackie, 24 Ryley Oborn. Captain-coach Alex Pettit.
Tom Nelson Under 18s
Kick-off 1pm
WOLVES: 1 Tallan Egan, 2 TBC, 3 Lachlan Thompson, 4 Hutch Evans, 5 Cooper Blackman, 6 Kaidyn Whittaker, 7 Eli Morris, 8 Cian O'Regan, 9 Ethan Barrett, 10 Jake Hurst, 11 Haydan Rodham, 12 Braith Green, 13 Bailey Brown; Bench: 14 Tiger Dunn, 15 TBC, 16 Donny Jenkins, 17 Alexander Jackson, 18 Aaron Large, 19 Daniel Kable, 20 Dane Aylott. Coach: Peter Morris.
DRAGONS: 1 Jordi Robertson, 2 Jacob Stoddart, 3 Jet Mcauliffe, 4 Joey Annetts, 5 TBC, 6 Te Aamai Dermott Hopa, 7 Tully Howell, 8 TBC, 9 Ky Reddish, 10 TBC, 11 Blake Lasham, 12 Wil Stockton, 13 Oliver Hollow; Bench: 14 Josh West, 15 Kai Fisher, 16 Freddy May, 17 Callan Martin, 18 Andrew Jupp, 19 Zane Wisbey, 20 John Douglas. Coach: Shane Dermott.
Peter McDonald Premiership
Kick-off 2:15pm
DRAGONS: 1 Jackson Littlejohn, 2 Joshwa Wilson-Tuckey, 3 David West, 4 Nathan Orr, 5 Lleyton Lothian, 6 Hayden Carpenter, 7 Pacey Stockton, 8 Casey Burgess, 9 Jack Beasley, 10 Cody Godden, 11 James Goonrey, 12 Jake Durrant, 13 Jayden Brown; Bench: 14 Tom Lawson, 15 Hamish Bryant, 16 Nick Bligh, 17 Hudson Brown. Coach: Clay Priest.
HAWKS: 1 Ryan Manning, 2 Ben French, 3 Lachie Lawson, 4 Mack Selwood, 5 Joe Coady, 6 Ben Blimka, 7 Scott Rosser, 8 Harry Gersbach, 9 Alex Prout, 10 Nathan Potts, 11 Kade Barrow, 12 Rakai Tuheke, 13 Matt Boss; Bench: 14 Connor Vardanega, 16 Mitch Gallagher, 17 Jye Barrow, 18 Elijah Roberts-Smyth, 19 Adam Hart. Coach: Shane Rodney.
League Tag
League tag kick-off 10:30am
RAIDERS: 1 Makayla McKeown, 3 Shanique Darlington, 4 Katie Kelly, 5 Natasha Fuller, 6 Saxbii Shaw, 7 Tiffany Stanley, 8 Taylah Donnelly, 9 Halle-Jo Sutcliffe, 10 Lilli-Rai Campbell, 11 Breighel Thuell; Bench: 12 Molly Peacock, 13 Tori Reynolds, 14 Rachael Forrest, 15 Molly Wilson, 16 Darci Dwyer, 17 Kimmy Gordon. Coach: Kaitlyn Mason.
CYMS: 1 Em Caton, 2 Abby Wilson, 3 Hannah Allen, 4 Rikka Lamb, 5 Millie Gooch, 6 Alahna Ryan, 7 Madi Drew, 8 Demi Wilson, 9 Madison Masman, 10 Nic Grose, 11 Bella Astley; Bench: 12 Emerson Bruce, 13 Emerson Cobby, 14 Claudia Whiteman, 15 Sophie Whiteman, 16 Eva Osborne, 17 Grace Pilon. Captain-coach: Madi Drew.
Reserve Grade
Kick-off 11:30am
CYMS: 1 Rory Madden, 2 Jack Allen, 3 Louis Murphy, 4 Dale Smith, 5 Harry Ritchie, 6 Darryl Cubby, 7 Craig McLean, 8 Illisoni Vonomateiratu, 9 Sullivan Haycock, 10 Jackson Bayliss, 11 Kyjuan Crawford, 12 Bradley Spencer, 13 Jarrod Peachey; Bench: 14 Callan Hollis, 15 Jed McIntosh, 16 Nick Frost, 17 James Monaro, 18 TBC, 19 Calub Cook, 22 Henry Rousell. Captain-coach: Craig McLean.
DRAGONS: 1 Kain Munro, 2 Lachlan Halliday, 3 Lee Hicks, 4 Billy Carberry, 5 Alex Sutherland, 6 Toby Forrest, 7 Tom Lawson, 8 Tom Burke, 9 Jared Robinson, 10 Mana Dermott, 11 Ryan O'Connor, 12 Bradley Hibberd, 13 David Watson; Bench: 14 Tyron Reynolds, 15 Thomas Jackson, 16 Bryce Hanson, 17 Matthew Perring, 18 Max Wheatley, 19 Nick Willson, 20 TBC, 21 Dimitri Fogg, 23 Sebastian Flack, 25 Pauliasi Katia. Captain-coach: Jared Robinson.
Tom Nelson Under 18s
Kick-off 1pm
HAWKS: 1 Harry Wald, 2 Lucian Smith, 3 Karry Kukla, 4 Ben Meargh, 5 Brodie Tarleton, 6 Jaiden Powyer, 7 Kayden Hoad, 8 Hunter Mooney, 9 Billy Morgan, 10 Billy Frail, 11 Matt McKenna, 12 Connor Vardanega, 13 Ethan Young; Bench: 14 Nate Davis, 15 Casson McDonald, 16 Beau Hartley, 17 Latrelle Kennedy, 18 Koby Whitty, 19 Dan Afoa, 20 Cody Crouch. Coach: Jared Brodrick.
CYMS: 1 Jodan Porter, 2 Will Lumley, 3 Michael Ross, 4 Thomas Durrant, 5 Will Cuthill, 6 Josh Townsend, 7 Latrell Fing, 8 Nayhte Peachey, 9 Jake Reichelt, 10 Wade Lewis, 11 Jack Fuller, 12 Will Edwards, 13 Josh Burton; Bench: 14 Oliver Williams, 15 Ben Butcherine, 16 Blake Conway, 17 Tallis Moore, 18 Jack Strawns, 19 Jack Richardson, 20 Will O'Connor, 21 Cohen Cobby. Coach: Tom Yeo.
Peter McDonald Premiership
Kick-off 2:15pm
CYMS: 1 Jeremy Thurston, 2 Ratu Peceli Roko, 3 Jyie Chapman, 4 Tom Hughes, 5 Corey Drew, 6 Claude Gordon, 7 Jordi Madden, 8 Jarryn Powyer, 9 Alex Bonham, 10 James Stanley, 11 Mitch Cleary, 12 Jaymn Cleary, 13 Ben Marlin; Bench: 14 Billy Sing, 15 Louis Murphy, 16 Jayden Merritt, 17 Tom Stimpson. Coach: Shawn Townsend.
SPACEMEN: 1 Sam Dwyer, 2 James Parsons, 3 Jacob Smede, 4 Timoci Dabea, 5 Ryan Goodsell, 6 Joe Dwyer, 7 Chad Porter, 8 Jack Buchanan, 9 Jake Porter, 10 Takitau Mapapalangi, 11 Rex Yallon, 12 Will Wardle, 13 Will Wardle; Bench: 14 Wairua Jackson-Williams, 15 Jake Hutchings, 16 Brandon Tago, 18 Tikiko Rokodelana. Captain-coach: Chad Porter.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.