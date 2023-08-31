A 33-year-old has died after a crash between a car, ute and truck on Wednesday afternoon.
Emergency services were called to the Golden Highway outside Ballimore at 4.20pm on Wednesday, August 30.
Police officers were told a sedan had collided head-on with a ute, before the sedan was hit by a truck which had been travelling behind the sedan.
The 33-year-old who was driving the sedan was treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics. However, he died at the scene.
The 17-year-old driver of the ute and his 18-year-old male passenger were also treated at the scene. They were taken to hospital in the stable condition.
The driver underwent mandatory drug and alcohol testing.
The driver of the truck - a 41-year-old man - was not injured, and he was also taken to hospital for mandatory testing.
Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident. Inquiries are ongoing.
A report will be prepared for the information of the coroner.
The Golden Highway was reopened on Thursday morning.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app here. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.