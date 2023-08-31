Dubbo workers are needed to add "a pretty rare experience to your resume".
The Australian Electoral Commission is looking for up to 100,000 staff across the country, including Dubbo, to work at the 2023 referendum.
The referendum will be held on Saturday, October 14.
Australian Electoral Commissioner Tom Rogers said while the majority of jobs will be for just the one day, there were other positions that would last several weeks.
Dubbo has been flagged as one of the areas where workers are particularly in need.
AEC NSW state manager Rebecca Main said Dubbo was one of the places that had been "historically challenging" to recruit workers in the past.
"Even if people don't live in a particular area, we hope they'll consider travelling a short distance to help give all NSW communities the opportunity to vote locally," she said.
There are roles available during pre-poll, on the day of the referendum, and after it.
Jobs before the election:
Jobs on the day:
Someone in a more senior role is also needed to manage the polling place, supervising the staff and managing the vote count.
The majority of work after the election will take place in outposted centres - like a warehouse - where the main task will be to count votes.
Mr Rogers said now the date was locked in, people would know if they were able to work for the AEC.
"It can be difficult to find staff in regional and remote areas so we're really hopeful people will put up their hands, get involved in their communities and make sure people in their areas can vote," he said.
"We also need staff for our range of mobile polling teams which take voting services to people who may not be able to get to a polling place - going to places like remote and very remote communities, aged care facilities, prisons and homeless shelters."
Mr Rogers said the paid work was a boost to help pay the bills, plan something nice or even to get ready fro Christmas.
"This will be a unique opportunity to work at the first federal referendum this century and add a pretty rare experience to your resume," he said.
Any applicants must be publicly neutral in relation to politics and issues, meaning they can't express an opinion or take actions that support either the yes or no case.
To find out more about referendum work and to register interest, head to the AEC website or call (02) 6271 4631.
