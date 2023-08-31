Daily Liberal
Home/News/Business

Voice referendum 2023: Australian Electoral Commission needs workers in Dubbo

Orlander Ruming
By Orlander Ruming
Updated August 31 2023 - 3:29pm, first published 3:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Dubbo workers are needed to add "a pretty rare experience to your resume".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Orlander Ruming

Orlander Ruming

Deputy editor

Deputy editor at the Daily Liberal, covering council, politics, human interest stories, community news and everything in between.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.