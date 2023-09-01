Get the swimmers and the sunscreen ready, Dubbo, Wellington and Geuie pools will open on Saturday.
All three pools are now under the management of Belgravia Leisure. The decision to outsource the management of the pools was made by Dubbo Regional Council in July.
Swim season at the Dubbo Aquatic Leisure Centre will start on Saturday, September 2 and run until March 2024.
A casual visit to the Dubbo pool will cost $7 for adults, $5 for a child or concession card holder and $20 for a family. Entry is free for children under two-years-old.
For a season pass, the cost will be $130 for an adult, $90 for a child and $300 for a family.
A Belgravia Leisure currently manages more than 160 swimming pools across Australia and New Zealand.
A spokesperson for the company said they were attracted to the Dubbo pools because the company wants to be a leading organisation when it comes to supporting access and and inclusion for all and he pools were "designed to be community spaces that welcome all ages and abilities, including those with special needs".
The Dubbo pool will be open from 7am to 6.30pm on Saturdays and 10am until 6.30pm on Sundays. During the week it will open from 5.30am until 6.30pm.
On Saturday the 50 metre pool and the leisure pool will be open, but the spokesperson said people would need to keep an eye on their social media page for the opening dates of the cafe.
"We are excited to be opening the doors for guests to Dubbo Aquatic Leisure Centre, Wellington Aquatic Leisure Centre and Geurie Pool this weekend, and are planning a community open day in the coming weeks to give locals a fun day out whilst ensuring they are informed of the opportunities on site to further improve their health and wellbeing," the spokesperson said.
The company is still recruiting for lifeguards and swim teachers for the season. Experience or a CV is not required.
The spokesperson said they were proud to be working with the council to further increase participation, and health and wellbeing outcomes for the Dubbo, Geurie and Wellington communities.
"Belgravia Leisure will bring to Dubbo the tried-and-true systems and knowledge of more than 30 years' experience in managing aquatic venues across Australia and New Zealand, whilst focusing on what is important to the local community," they said.
"We understand that each pool is a major community hub and each community has its own health, wellbeing and social needs and our focus will be on catering to these needs as we begin our journey in the Dubbo community."
