Daily Liberal
Home/News/Council

Dubbo, Wellington and Geurie pools opening on Saturday, September 2

Orlander Ruming
By Orlander Ruming
Updated September 1 2023 - 4:42pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the swimmers and the sunscreen ready, Dubbo, Wellington and Geuie pools will open on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Orlander Ruming

Orlander Ruming

Deputy editor

Deputy editor at the Daily Liberal, covering council, politics, human interest stories, community news and everything in between.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.