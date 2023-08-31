Don't give up on the Mudgee Dragons.
If we've learned one thing so far in the Tom Nelson Premiership under 18s finals, it's that the young Dragons can never be written off.
After storming home from a 12-point deficit to to eliminate defending premiers Nyngan in the final minutes in week one, Mudgee were down by 10 in the second half last Sunday but rallied to defeat the Forbes Magpies in an extra-time thriller.
The fact Mudgee only snuck into the finals by finishing ahead of Bathurst St Pat's on for-and-against in the Group 10 pool makes it all the more impressive.
Captain Oliver Hollow scored the match-winning try against both Nyngan and Forbes and said the there was plenty of belief within his squad heading into a preliminary final meeting with Lithgow.
"Our coach (Shane Dermott) told us if we get to finals it's a different game and that's how we've played," Hollow said.
"We keep pushing, keep working."
Hollow was speaking after the win over the Magpies, who finished the regular season in second in the Group 11 pool.
It was an enthralling contest at Pioneer Oval, with momentum shifting a number of times.
Forbes were up 18-6 early before the Dragons got it back to 18-14 by half-time, only to see the Magpies score the first two try after the break to make the lead 10 points.
With 12 minutes remaining, lively Dragons fullback Jordi Robertson went straight through a gap off a scrum and raced away to score and a successful conversion got the margin back to four.
With seven minutes to go, after Mudgee centre Joey Annetts was sin-binned, Forbes thought they had won it as Harry Staines stepped his way over but it was called back due to a shepherd.
The Magpies then gave away a penalty, and from that Mudgee got into attacking range and Jet McAuliffe muscled his way over.
Zane Wisbey couldn't convert though and despite both sides having chances in the final minutes, it went to extra-time.
Forbes made a horror start as they knocked on in their own half from the kick off and just a few plays later Mudgee were over, as Hollow went against spreading the ball to the left and stepped back towards the ruck and dived over to spark the Dragons celebrations.
Mudgee's defence then held firm to secure passage to the prelim.
"That was awesome. Getting it done in extra-time is even more rewarding ... that was the best feeling," Hollow said, before laughing while discussing his match-winner.
"I was getting in trouble for not getting it out wide and then I got one back on them by stepping back on the inside."
Mudgee meets Lithgow at Glen Willow on Saturday with the winner to meet either Orange Hawks or Dubbo CYMS in the grand final.
Lithgow defeated Mudgee by seven and then 10 points in their two regular season meetings but Hollow said he was confident his side could change things come Sunday.
Kick-off is 1pm.
