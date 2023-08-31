Daily Liberal
Inspector-general of water compliance Troy Grant says more to do

By Denis Howard
Updated August 31 2023 - 12:33pm, first published 11:30am
Following last week's announcement from federal Water Minister Tanya Plibersek that the Murray-Darling Basin Plan deadline would be extended to 2027, Australia's inspector-general of water compliance Troy Grant has said more water resource plans (WRPs) need to be approved for the system to be fair for all.

