A Dubbo man is still in shock after discovering he had won $330,000 on Keno.
He came forward to claim his Keno fun money more than three days after the winning numbers were drawn on Sunday.
"S*** yeah. What a surprise, hey?!" he said, after finding out he had won.
"I started crying. I was in shock. It still hasn't really hit me. We just went to the local club for a couple of drinks. I decided to put on a game of Keno, and I didn't expect to win.
"They were just a bunch of random numbers too."
The man said he hasn't had a moment to sit down and think about what he'll do with the prize because the win had been too overwhelming.
"I'll put the prize to good use though," he said.
His winning entry was purchased at Dubbo RSL Memorial Club.
