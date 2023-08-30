Drug-induced deaths are increasing in regional areas like Dubbo, and an upcoming walk is hoping to reduce stigma around the issue.
Mission Australia, headspace Dubbo, StandBy Support After Suicide, the Royal Flying Doctor Service and Lives Lived Well and the Alcohol and Drug Foundation are hosting the walk as part of International Overdose Awareness Day.
The theme for International Overdose Awareness Day 2023 is 'recognising those people who go unseen'. It's about acknowledging the people in the community who are affected by overdose but might go unseen.
In Dubbo the day will be acknowledged with a memorial walk from Bob Jane TMart to the Macquarie Street rotunda.
Between 11am and 2pm there will also be a barbecue.
A report released this week from the Pennington Institute has highlighted the discrepancies in location and race when it comes to overdose.
There were 2,231 drug-induced deaths reported in Australia in 2021, representing 66,792 years of life lost, with an average of 32 years of life lost per death, the Pennington Report states. Of these deaths, 1,675 were unintentional.
According to the report released this week by the Pennington Institute, regional and rural NSW has a higher rate of unintentional drug-induced deaths, at 7.4 deaths per 100,000 people, than Greater Sydney at 6.2.
The rate of death among Indigenous Australians is also higher than non-Indigenous Australians.
Mission Australia program manager central west Jessica Silva said she hoped the Dubbo International Overdose Day event would reduce stigma around drug and alcohol overdose.
Ms Silva said overdose was not something that was commonly spoken about.
"I think if we can encourage conversation around it we can further have an impact from a harm minimisation perspective," she said.
"If people are aware and having conversations that also opens up channels to access support and further assistance towards recovery. Recovery begins with a conversation."
The walk, and associated barbecue, also gave families impacted by overdose - whether it's a fatality or permanent disability - the chance to connect, Ms Silva said.
This is the second time Mission Australia has held something for International Overdose Awareness Day.
"We're bringing all the relevant people to the table to go 'hey, we're here, approach us at any time to have that conversation'," Ms Silva said.
The Mission Australia building will also be lit up purple to draw more awareness to the issue.
