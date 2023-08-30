Daily Liberal
Home/News/Health

International Drug Overdose Awareness Day 2023 marked in Dubbo with walk, barbecue

Orlander Ruming
By Orlander Ruming
Updated August 30 2023 - 3:48pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Drug-induced deaths are increasing in regional areas like Dubbo, and an upcoming walk is hoping to reduce stigma around the issue.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Orlander Ruming

Orlander Ruming

Deputy editor

Deputy editor at the Daily Liberal, covering council, politics, human interest stories, community news and everything in between.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.