In good news for Dubbo locals looking for convenience and flavourful food, a popular food delivery service is launching in the city.
Local favourites including Jimmy's Kitchen, Kan Sushi & Poke, Lavish Coffee & Cuisine and Temp Sweet & Savoury and many others are available on the app.
Some other eateries which will offer the service include Burgie's Burger Bar & Cafe, McDonald's, KFC, Lucky 7 Village Convenience Store and Takeaway, and Dubbo French Hot Bread.
A spokesperson for Uber Eats said: "We know that e-commerce growth in regional areas is outstripping metropolitan growth, so it is no surprise that we've seen a growing demand for Uber Eats in Dubbo."
"As an already popular tourist destination, Dubbo has many adored local restaurants and we wanted to provide a platform to help them capture the digital demand from local eaters and visitors alike," the spokesperson said.
"We're extremely excited to be launching in a number of regional towns this month to bring the magic of Uber Eats to Orana's population centre and the small business owners and eaters that call Dubbo home."
The expansion follows the recent launch of 13 new locations across Australia in major regional centres including Bathurst, Coffs Harbour and Gladstone, Lismore, Nowra, Alice Springs, Orange, Port Macquarie and Tamworth.
More locations will be announced by the end of September.
