St John's College will compete in the under 14s Cochrane Cup final

By Staff Reporters
Updated August 30 2023 - 10:01am, first published 10:00am
St John's College Dubbo's production line of rugby league talent doesn't seem to be slowing down with the school set to contest for a state title.

