St John's College Dubbo's production line of rugby league talent doesn't seem to be slowing down with the school set to contest for a state title.
The College's under 14s rugby league team will be in action at Campbelltown Stadium on Thursday, facing off with All Saint Maitland in the NSW Catholic Combined Colleges final, more commonly referred to as the Cochrane Cup.
Coached by Dubbo CYMS gun Tom Hughes, the side has had to go through several tough schools including Forbes' Red Bend Catholic College and James Sheahan (Orange).
Made up of mostly St John's JRLFC under 14s players, a few Narromine Jets stars are sprinkled in amongst the side as well.
The side is arguably the strongest schoolboy side in the state, winning the under 13 NSWRL All Schools competition last year.
That particular squad only had four tries scored against them in eight games, a defensive record that resumed this year.
St John's failed to concede a single point in their quarter-final and semi-final wins, putting them in good stead ahead of Thursday.
The College has a rich history in the competition, winning the Cochrane Cup in 1999 and 2013 with a pair of star-studded sides.
The 1999 side featured Daniel Conn and Brad Cross, both of whom went on to play in the NRL.
The 2013 side featured a 13-year-old Matt Burton, who kicked a conversion in the final two minutes to win the match.
Western Rams junior Bayden Searle skippered the side with former NSW Cup player Jack Quinn also in the team.
