Teachers at primary and high schools in Dubbo will soon be able to teach Australian sign language as part of their course curriculum.
Developed in close collaboration with the deaf community, educators, students and parents, this progressive syllabus marks a significant step towards fostering inclusive education.
The eagerly awaited Auslan syllabus will provide NSW students with the opportunity to develop a valuable communication skill.
Auslan is the sign language used by the majority of the Australian Deaf community.
Deputy Premier and Minister for Education and Early Learning Prue Car said as well as beginning learners of Auslan, this new syllabus will give students who are first language Auslan users the opportunity to formally study the language of their community.
"I am delighted to see it being released to NSW schools," she said.
"NSW offers one of the most comprehensive school languages curriculum in the world and I am committed to exploring how we can make that even better, in a way that is accessible for all students.
"Studying a language at school gives students the skills to participate in our linguistically dynamic world and improves broader communication and literacy skills."
Recognising the importance of proper preparation, teachers will have an extended period of up to a year to meticulously plan and ready themselves before the syllabus is integrated into classrooms in 2026.
Auslan is an optional course and decisions about teaching the syllabus will be made by schools and education sectors in consultation with the deaf community.
The syllabus enhances the languages offering in NSW schools following the redevelopment of the Aboriginal, Classical and Modern Languages syllabuses into frameworks covering all languages.
Minister for Disability Inclusion Kate Washington said it was a "really exciting initiative".
"By rolling out a K-10 Auslan syllabus, we're delivering on our commitment to create a more inclusive community."
