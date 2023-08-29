Plans to "upcycle" a 1970s building - rather than demolish it and build a modern one in its place - will deliver the same benefit to Dubbo, a government minister has promised.
Last week, the NSW Government announced it was scrapping approved plans for a new Dubbo Workplace Hub and would instead be renovating the existing Carrington Avenue building.
Member for Dubbo Dugald Saunders slammed the move as "ridiculous" and "completely two-faced".
"I think it's completely unacceptable and it's a bit of desperation to try and claw back money that was already on the table and has already been budgeted for in a previous budget," he told the Daily Liberal.
"I'm flabbergasted, I'm disgusted, I'm disappointed. I think everyone who is now aware of this will feel the same way."
However, Minister for Lands and Property Steve Kamper said there has been "no reduction in funding" for the project and the $48 million set aside for the project in 2021 will deliver less than originally thought.
"The former government let just about every project run over time and over budget," he said.
"The Dubbo Workplace Hub under the former coalition government was on track to go 40 per cent over budget.
The redeveloped Dubbo Workplace Hub will deliver the same amount of jobs. It will deliver the same amount of economic benefit. It will have the same amount of investment."
The approved plans would have seen the existing building on 37-39 Carrington Avenue demolished to make way for a new, five-storey, "environmentally sustainable" building which would become the new home for more than 700 workers.
Although they supported the plans in May, the Labor government now says "escalating building costs" have forced them to "rethink" plans for the development.
Mr Kamper said changing the plans, rather than ploughing ahead with a project that would blowout its budget, was the "fiscally responsible approach" .
He said the new plans will deliver the same workplace fit-out and building efficiencies as originally proposed and generate a better environmental outcome due to the recycling of the building's structure.
"The Minns Government understands the importance of regional NSW," he said.
"That is why we are protecting these investments, to create sustainable growth in regional NSW and to ensure our government services are in touch with regional communities."
But Dubbo mayor Mathew Dickerson said he was "disappointed" with the move.
"It was only earlier this month that I was attending a Regional Cities NSW (RCNSW) meeting where we congratulated the government on the Workplace Hub concept and we wanted to see them rolled out across more of the members of RCNSW," he said.
"I will send a letter to minister Moriarty and minister Kamper telling them of the disappointment for regional communities but, of course, we can't tell the state government what to do."
The NSW Government is in the process of designing the reimagined hub. Subject to local council approval, work is expected to be completed in 2026.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.