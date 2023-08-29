This made so much sense. During COVID-19, employees from many different industries worked from home and found they could be more productive and save significant commute time. Furthermore, people employed in the Sydney CBD found that if they could work from home that was a one-hour commute away, surely they could work from home if they were five hours away. Or work from an office that was five hours away. Subsequently regional NSW was a huge beneficiary. Even better, the cost of renting office space in the centre of Sydney would easily be ten times more expensive than equivalent office space in Dubbo. So the government has cheaper office space and happier employees and regional economies receive an additional boost.