When lifestyle and location count

Daily Liberal's Property of the Week, Friday September 1: 162 Bultje Street, Dubbo:
Visit realestateview.com.au to learn more about 162 Bultje Street, or click here to discover this week's realestateview eEdition.
Nestled in an ideal central Dubbo location, 162 Bultje Street is a perfectly presented home loaded with character and charm, showcased by it's immaculate front facade.
Listing agent Simon Scoles said the property, also known as Bultje Cottage, boasted plenty of potential. "The property boasts beautiful internal features that match the age and style of the home including finished timber floorboards, high decorative ceilings, and a floor plan that allows for natural light to fill the home," he said.
162 Bultje Street provides three good-sized bedrooms that maximise their space thanks to built-in robes. The home also takes full advantage of the open plan kitchen and living areas which are full of light, and are highlighted by the gorgeous ceiling work complete with dome feature, finished timber floorboards, and brick fireplace.
There is one family bathroom and a convenient second toilet, while the laundry is well-equipped and provides plenty of storage. Owners are sure to be comfortable all year round thanks to the in floor ducted gas heating and ducted evaporative cooling.
Outside the home the features continue. Manicured gardens lie behind the traditional front picket fence, while at the rear of the home there are more beautiful garden spaces and shady, grassed areas for the kids to run around and play.
There is also a fantastic undercover, outdoor entertaining area with breakfast bar seating and a TV making it the perfect spot to entertain friends and family, or even just sit back, relax, and watch your favourite sport..
The generous 864 square metre block is located approximately 1.5 kilometres from Dubbo's bustling CBD making it a great spot to enjoy a quieter suburb, while still having city facilities close at hand.
Simon said 162 Bultje Street was suited to a wide range of buyers. "This property is ideal for an Airbnb venture, first home buyer or downsizer," he said. "Inspections are highly recommended to fully appreciate the lifestyle on offer."
Dubbo itself continues to see great investment in real estate thanks to it's location and investment in health, education, employment and tourism, and easy to manage properties such as 162 Bultje Street are a great way to get your start in the market.
