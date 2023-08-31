Speed shearing, sheep dog trials, a demolition derby, freestyle BMX riders and more.
These are just some of the sites and sounds which await attendees at the Narromine Showgrounds where setup is underway for the 118th Narromine Show.
Paul Purvis, Narromine Show president, said there will be something for everyone at this year's show, which will be held on Saturday, September 2.
"We've got some favourites returning which is great," he said.
"We've got the tractor pull back again which we didn't have last year, we've got the dog jumping which is something we've had in the past are back again.
"The speed shear is another one we have back this year."
The day's entertainment will begin at 8:00am with the Macquarie Valley Yard Dog Trials kicking off followed by show jumping from 8:30am.
At 9:00am the sideshow alley and show pavilion will open and throughout the day visitors will be able to enjoy reptile encounters, an animal nursery, freestyle dirt bike and BMX displays and watch the livestock and poultry judging.
The day will wrap up with a demolition derby at 5:00pm followed by a fireworks display and live music at the bar
"We've got lots of entertainment for a range of people - whether it's little kids or big kids," Mr Purvis said.
As for what he's most looking forward to, Mr Purvis said it was "seeing everyone there enjoying themselves".
"Shows are really about the young people and bringing people from the towns closer to agriculture and showcasing agriculture," he said.
"I think it's going to be a great day weather-wise. It would be nice if we had some rain but not on show day of course."
Mr Purvis said the show committee has spent the past year getting everything ready for the day.
"It's pretty much a twelve month job, organising entertainment which has to be booked early and this final week a lot of it comes together," he said.
"On the day I'll be there from about 6:30am in the morning so come nightfall I'll be ready for bed after a couple of beers at the bar."
Tickets for the show can be bought on 123 Tix. Adult tickets cost $12 and children and seniors tickets cost $5.
