Whether you wanted to get our and test your running ability or take a leisurely stroll around the markets, there was something for everyone around Dubbo on the weekend.
Daily Liberal photographer Amy McIntyre was kept busy as she attended a number of popular events across both Saturday and Sunday.
The Orana Dance Centre's showcase was on Saturday, as was the Family and Historical Society's 40-year celebrations.
On Sunday, the hugely popular Dubbo Stampede took centre stage while Amy also had time to pop along to the always busy Rotunda Markets.
