With Father's Day just around the corner and people planning last minute things to do this weekend, we've got you covered.
The Daily Liberal has put together a small list of some of the places you can go if you're looking for something to do or eat on Sunday, September 3.
The all you can eat Japanese restaurant, is inviting families to come and enjoy unlimited Japanese food for $41.80 per person.
OKAMI is also running a Father's Day promotion for guests to win a trip for two to Japan.
Every dad who dines with them on Father's Day will receive a specially designed crown.
Take a photo of Dad wearing the crown and post it on social media using #OkamiHappyDad by 11.59pm September 10, 2023.
They will also have Scratch cards for all participants, where they can win a free beer.
Doors Open 1.30pm | Showtime 2.00pm
The Everly Brothers & Buddy Holly Tribute Show takes you on a journey back to the 50's and 60's when rock'n'roll was king!
The show features an endless array of Everly Brothers & Buddy Holly classics such as Bye Bye Love, That'll Be The Day, Wake Up Little Susie, Peggy Sue, Love Hurts, Everyday, Walk Right Back, It's So Easy, Cathy's Clown, Rave On, When Will I Be Loved, Heartbeat, Till I Kissed Ya and Raining In My Heart to name a few.
READ MORE:
The Everly Brothers & Buddy Holly Tribute Show stars Rick Gauci and Steven Burns who lovingly recreate the perfect harmonies of the Everlys and the brilliance of Buddy Holly.
Tickets cost $25 and can be purchased here.
Sunday Charity Bingo will go ahead on Father's Day with books on sale from 10am before starting at 11am.
With a jackpot of $1850, each book costs $7.
Jackpot starts at $100 in 50 calls.
At the Dubbo Rhino Lodge from 12pm to 4pm you can enjoy Father's Day with a spit roast pork or Angus Beef with salad and vegetable buffet.
There will be entertainment by Jason Hill from 12pm.
If you purchase any Toohey product you will receive entry into the Hahn Esky Hamper and place in the barrel provided. The winners will be drawn at 2pm.
To win a family pass (two adults and two children) to Dubbo Rhino Lodge's Father's Day spit roast, via Artesan Motor Inn Limousines you have to go to their Facebook page and like and share the post, tag three friends and you can get a bonus entry if you tell them why your dad is the king.
Tickets cost adults $30, children $15. A courtesy bus available. Bookings through 123tix.com.au or contacting functions on 6882 4411.
To celebrate Dad, Club Dubbo is offering Father's Day specials as well as a draw to win a Weber Q2000.
If you order from the Father's Day specials you will automatically go in the draw to win.
They will be hosting a Father's Day lunch with two seating times, 12pm and 1pm.
Seats are limited so call 6884 3000 to secure your booking.
Australian country music star Andy Penkow is set to headline Zoocoustics 2023, as Taronga Western Plains Zoo prepares to host the ultimate free Father's Day live music event.
The iconic in-Zoo music event will be held on the lawn of the Savannah Function Centre, overlooking the picturesque Savannah Lake and Primate Islands on Sunday, September 3 from 12pm-3pm.
To help celebrate all the fathers out there, there'll be beer and burger specials available from Cafe Wild and the Savannah Bar, with the bar opening at 12pm.
A free market day will be held from 9am until 2pm with many market and food stalls.
Families are invited to bring picnic rugs to enjoy a great day out at 109R Old Dubbo Road.
The Milestone Hotel will be celebrating Father's Day in regal style.
They'll be serving up a hearty roast with all the trimmings for $18. It will be available for lunch and dinner, as well as $20 jugs of Carlton Dry and Great Northern.
You can reserve your table here.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.