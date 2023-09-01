Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News
What's on

What can Dubbo residents get up to for Father's Day 2023?

Ciara Bastow
By Ciara Bastow
September 1 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

With Father's Day just around the corner and people planning last minute things to do this weekend, we've got you covered.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ciara Bastow

Ciara Bastow

Senior Journalist

Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.