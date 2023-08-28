Matters of State | Three new police welcomed to the region

Three new probationary constables have commenced duties, with two based in Dubbo and one in Wellington.
I am delighted to welcome our newest police officers to Dubbo and Wellington, and commend them for choosing to serve our communities.
Being a police officer is a challenging job at the best of times, and in recent years they've really gone above and beyond in service of their communities.
The recruits have completed eight months of foundational training and those allocated to commands within Dubbo and Wellington reported to their stations on Monday, August 21 .
Thank you for your service!
I am urging everyone to sign the petition to help save the Regional Seniors Travel Card!
After cutting off applications for the card in July, Labor recently announced a 4 cents per litre reduction in fuel for seniors at United service stations.
This is a weak attempt to compensate eligible seniors, and the most genuine sign so far that Labor plans on cutting the Regional Seniors Travel Card in September's Budget.
An eligible senior with a vehicle that has a 60-litre fuel tank would save $2.40 each time they fill it from empty, and would need to do that 105 times a year in order to save more than the $250 they do with our Regional Seniors Travel Card. That's basically twice a week.
Labor should keep the Regional Seniors Travel Card because it was a good program that made a meaningful difference to the lives of elderly residents in our regional communities.
Sign the petition: www.savethetravelcard.com.au
Students at the University of the Third Age (U3A) are seeing things in a whole new light after the installation of their new mobile interactive smartboards in their classrooms, thanks to funding from the previous NSW Nationals and Liberals Government's Community Building Partnership program.
Our seniors have given so much to our community throughout their lives, and now in retirement many are still active either learning or teaching others through organisations like U3A.
The new technology not only helps with the audio-visual delivery of lessons, but expands the topics that can be delivered to seniors in Dubbo.
***
Chris Minns and the Labor government have failed to rule out a legislation change to the Snowy Hydro Legacy Fund that would see the remaining allocation ripped away from regional NSW.
The $4.2 billion kitty was created after the State sold its stake in the project to the Commonwealth, with every cent committed to improving infrastructure in the bush.
I asked Chris Minns in Question Time about his plans for the fund, and he refused to guarantee he won't amend the legislation to allow him to use it for his chosen projects.
