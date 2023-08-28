About 11.45pm on Saturday (26 August 2023), officers were patrolling Wellington when they stopped a vehicle on Maughan Street, for the purpose of a random breath test. Following inquiries with the driver, police arrested a 40-year-old man following a struggle, where he allegedly attempted to dispose drugs. Police located and seized, mobile phones, drug paraphernalia and crystallised and white powder substance, believed to be methylamphetamine.