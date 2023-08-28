Eight men have been charged with traffic, property, drugs, assault, domestic violence-related offences following an operation in the state's central west over the weekend.
In April 2023, officers attached to Orana Mid-Western Police District established Operation Rhino, targeting property-related crime in the Dubbo area.
High visibility patrols of Dubbo and Wellington were conducted between Thursday, August 24 and Saturday, August 26 2023, with the assistance of the Public Order and Riot Squad (PORS), Dog Unit and Polair.
During the operation police conducted 20 person searches and eight vehicle searches, seizing cash, methylamphetamine and cannabis.
Officers arrested and charged eight men in separate incidents.
Incidents of note included:
Both men were taken to Mudgee Police Station.
The older man was charged with possess prohibited drug, possess/attempt to, prescribed restricted substance and goods in personal custody suspected being stolen.
Their outstanding warrants were also executed.
The man appeared at Lithgow Local Court on August 25 where he was granted conditional bail to appear at Mudgee Local Court on September 5.
During a search of the younger man, officers allegedly located a crystallised substance, believed to be methylamphetamine, in his possession.
He was charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm (DV), common assault (DV) and possess prohibited drug.
The man appeared at Lithgow Local Court on August 25 where he was granted conditional bail to at Mudgee Local Court on October 10.
The man was charged with traffic and drug-related offences. He was refused bail to appear at Dubbo Local Court on Monday August 28.
A short time later, he was found on the roof of a nearby home and arrested. He was taken to Dubbo Police Station where he was charged with breach of bail. The man was refused bail to appear at a children's Court on Monday August 28.
Inquiries under Operation Rhino continue.
