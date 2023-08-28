Over two dozen Dubbo locals spent an evening sleeping rough to help raise money for people in the community doing it tough.
This year, 25 individuals and six teams took part in the annual Vinnies Community Sleepout which was held at the old Dubbo Gaol on Friday night.
Together, the sleepers smashed the fundraising goal and have so far raised more than $12,000 to go towards the St Vincent De Paul Society's work in the Dubbo area.
Julie Webster, operations coordinator at the Old Dubbo Gaol, said this is more than double what the event raised last year.
"It was much bigger this year, last year we only had about seven or eight sleepers. So we well and truly beat that," she said.
"And we've also raised more money so far and it's only early days. I'm really pleased with how the community has supported it, I couldn't be happier.
This money will go to a lot of people who are in need at the moment."
As the event began on Friday night, sleepers watched a presentation from Vinnies NSW and video-linked in with sleepouts happening concurrently in Armidale, Wagga Wagga, Tamworth and Orange.
After sharing soup donated by Down The Lane restaurant for dinner, the sleepers found a spot around the gaol to settle in for the night.
"They can actually sleep wherever they like. Last year a few slept in the male cell block and a few slept in the infirmary," said Ms Webster.
"The mayor tells me he will be sleeping in the dark cell. It's actually not such a bad idea because the clock tower rings every hour on the hour and you don't get any sleep."
This year's top fundraiser was Paul Hagarty who has raised $2,805 so far and secured a $3,000 donation from Club Dubbo for Vinnies. Mr Hagarty has been taking part in the community sleepout for seven years now.
"I had no idea how bad the problem of homelessness was and over the years it's got steadily worse," he said.
"More and more people are feeling the pinch and unfortunately that includes a lot of young people - that's what drives me to come and do my bit."
Other sleepers this year included Dubbo mayor Mathew Dickerson, Jen and Alex Cowley, members of the Dubbo Chamber of Commerce board and the team from Moneyquest Dubbo.
Long-time Vinnies volunteer Ian Wray said he hopes the fundraising effort will reach $15,000, with all money going to the Dubbo care and support service, which provides assistance to local people experiencing or at risk of homelessness.
"The community sleepout is so important for us. It helps people learn about the issue of homelessness and gives us a chance to raise some funds," he said.
"The funds are desperately needed because we rely on the community so that we can do our work. One hundred per cent of donations will go to the community because we're all volunteers and there's no fancy overhead.
"So all the money we raise here in Dubbo will stay in Dubbo."
Donations can still be made to the cause via the Dubbo Community Sleepout website.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app here. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.