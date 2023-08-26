Missing the Matildas? Check out the stars of our region

If you tune in to this email regularly then you would have seen a lot about the Matildas lately.
Rightly so, in my opinion, as the FIFA Women's World Cup was one of those rare events which brings so much of the country together for one common cause.
Since the World Cup ended and our Matildas finished fourth - an achievement which deserves a huge amount of praise - there's been countless pieces on how you can follow those players elsewhere in their career and what other major women's sporting events you should tune into next.
There's nothing wrong with that at all, bringing more eyeballs and then, hopefully, more dollars means women's sport will continue to go from strength to strength.
But I want to look at our local area because it is a really exciting time for so many female athletes.
Just yesterday, the Dubbo Kangaroos Rugby Club's women's side - so wonderfully nicknamed the Roolettes - won the Westfund Ferguson Cup grand final.
That only tells part of the story.
The Roolettes won a fantastic match against the Bathurst Bulldogs virtually right on full-time, as player of the match Danielle Plummer went powering over for a try.
The Roolettes and the Bulldogs have developed a brilliant rivalry in recent years and the quality those two sides play with is something to be truly admitted.
Both sides feature NSW Country level players so it really is some of the best footy you can see in the bush.
Today, league tag takes centre stage and Dubbo CYMS will make the trip to Orange for an elimination final meeting with the Mudgee Dragons.
Should CYMS - who produced some wonderful footy this year on the way to winning the Group 11 minor premiership - win then they will take on the Macquarie Raidettes in the preliminary final. An all-Dubbo prelim would be a great spectacle.
The local football competition is reaching the best time of the year and the all-conquering Macquarie United side is gunning for a sixth (that's right, sixth!) straight title while on the netball scene the powerhouse Fusion Heat is on top of the table yet again.
Young swimming star Sophie McAneney is winning medals at the national All Schools championships at the moment, Dubbo jockey Wendy Peel was riding in Sydney on Saturday, and
On top of all that, our own Taneka Todhunter made her NRLW debut just over a week ago.
That's just a small taste of what female athletes in our region are achieving. There's so many more stories at every field and court around the region every weekend.
With just a few weeks left of the winter sporting season, get out and watch them.
Nick Guthrie
