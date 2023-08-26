Daily Liberal
Motorbike rider dies after collision at Coonamble

By Staff Reporters
Updated August 26 2023 - 2:05pm, first published 1:54pm
A man has died after his motorbike collided with a kangaroo and a ute on Friday evening.

