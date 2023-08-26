A man has died after his motorbike collided with a kangaroo and a ute on Friday evening.
At about 6.15pm on Friday, August 25, emergency services were called to Baradine Road, Coonamble.
Orana Mid-Western Police District officers found a motorcycle had collided with a kangaroo before then colliding with a ute.
The 44-year-old rider was treated by paramedics but died at the scene.
The driver of the ute was uninjured.
Police are investigating the incident and a report will be prepared for the coroner.
READ ALSO:
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.