Coulton's Catch-up | Proud to be part of AgQuip anniversary

50 years of AgQuip
I was at the very first AgQuip when it began, so it was quite surreal to be in Gunnedah for the 50th anniversary of this amazing event, which has grown enormously over the years.
This is a huge exhibition of farm equipment, heavy machinery, new products and services, designed to highlight new technology and ideas.
It was great to meet some constituents while manning the all-important barbeque with my state colleague, NSW Member for Tamworth Kevin Anderson MP.
While we're on different sides of parliament, it was also good to welcome visiting colleagues from the Labor Party too to show them the innovation coming out of this part of the country.
Sistas in Trade
I visited Sistas in Trade last week at Western College Dubbo who have been busy gaining accreditations to go into what are typically male-dominated occupations.
I was able to introduce myself and my role as their Federal Member of Parliament, and we discussed what they've recently been learning and their goals for the future.
It's great to see more women breaking down the barriers and learning a trade - I wish them all the best!
70 years of Meals on Wheels
In Parliament recently I was able to record a short video with my colleague Steve Georganas MP acknowledging 70 years of the work of Meals on Wheels in Australia. This organisation has coordinated the delivery of thousands of nutritious meals, wellness checks and support to so many people over this time and does fabulous work not just in the Parkes electorate but nationally.
I am a Co-Chair of the Parliamentary Friends of Meals on Wheels with Steve Georganas MP and have been a long-time supporter of the work this organisation does, as I know it makes a huge difference for people in so many of our communities.
Volunteers are the backbone of this country and with Meals on Wheels it's more than a meal, so well done to everyone.
National Merino Sheep Show and Ram Sale
In Dubbo last week I took the opportunity to drop in to the prestigious National Merino Sheep Show and Ram Sale, which is a huge event showcasing some of the best in the industry.
Many schools from across the Parkes electorate and much further afield had brought in their best whethers to compete, including students from Cobar and Warialda High Schools.
It's fantastic to see students having the chance to compete in big national events such as this, and to see this calibre of event being held in the Parkes electorate.
