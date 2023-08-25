Daily Liberal
Random breath test on Nulla Street, Dubbo, uncovers alleged meth

By Staff Reporters
Updated August 25 2023 - 2:23pm, first published 2:10pm
Dubbo police have allegedly uncovered $115,000 worth of meth during a random breath test.

