Dubbo police have allegedly uncovered $115,000 worth of meth during a random breath test.
About 12.30am on Friday, August 25, officers from the Proactive Crime Team were patrolling Nulla Street when they stopped a ute.
During a search of the driver, police located several bags containing what is alleged to be methylamphetamine.
The drugs have an estimated street value of $115,000.
The 47-year-old man was arrested and taken to Dubbo Police Station and charged with supply prohibited drug, and breach of bail.
He was refused bail and appeared at Dubbo Local Court on Friday, August 25, where he was formerly refused bail to appear at the same court on Friday, October 6.
