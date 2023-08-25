Finals week two
Sunday, August 27
Pioneer Oval, Parkes
Kick-off 2:30pm (league tag starts 10:30am)
PARKES: 1 Sam Dwyer, 2 James Parsons, 3 Jacob Smede, 4 Timoci Dabea, 5 Ryan Goodsell, 6 Joe Dwyer, 7 Chad Porter, 8 Jack Buchanan, 9 Jake Porter, 10 Takitau Mapalangi, 11 Raiden Choyce, 12 Will Wardle, 13 Brandon Paige; Bench: 14 Cody Crisp, 15 Wairua Jackson-Williams, 16 Brandon Tago, 17 Tikoko Rokodelana. Captain-coach: Chad Porter.
WELLINGTON: 1 Tyrone Tattersall, 2 Timothy Boney-Stewart, 3 Preston Simpson, 4 Blake Ferguson, 5 Brian Baxter, 6 Jai Merritt, 7 Rylee Blackhall, 8 Mac Dutfield, 9 Jacob Wilson, 10 Jacob Newman, 11 Justin Toomey-White, 12 Seaun Stanley Jr, 13 Brock Naden; Bench: 14 Elijah Colliss, 15 Nat Lindsay, 16 Daniel Pracy, 19 Ben Cook. Captain-coach: Justin Toomey-White.
Wade Park, Orange
Kick-off 2:30pm (league tag starts 10:30am)
HAWKS: 1 Ryan Manning, 2 Ben French, 3 Lachlan Lawson, 4 Mack Selwood, 5 Joe Coady, 6 Ben Blimka, 7 Scott Rosser, 8 Harrison Gersbach, 9 Alex Prout, 10 Nathan Potts, 11 Kade Barrow, 12 Rakai Tuheke, 13 Matt Boss; Bench: 14 Connor Vardanega, 16 Mitch Gallagher, 17 Jye Barrow, 18 Elijah Roberts-Smyth, 19 Adam Hart. Coach: Shane Rodney.
PANTHERS: 1 Nick Tilburg, 2 Haydn Edwards, 3 Tieryn Toomey-White, 4 Dillion Adrole, 5 Jesse Limon, 6 Joe Bugg, 7 Doug Hewitt, 8 Dave Sellers, 9 Hudson White, 10 Jed Betts, 11 Blake Lawson, 12 Riley Cheshire, 13 Jake Betts; Bench: 14 Tom Lemmich, 15 McCoy White, 16 Braydon Burgess, 17 Jackson Vallis, 18 Tiaho Hamahona-Taiaroa. Captain-coach: Jake Betts
