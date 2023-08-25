Will Cuthill's 2023 season has been a rollercoaster ride, to say the least, and it will continue once again this weekend.
Cuthill will lineup for Dubbo CYMS' Tom Nelson Premiership under 18s in their elimination final against Orange CYMS on Sunday.
A versatile outside back has been brilliant for the junior Fishies when playing this season but it hasn't been all smooth sailing.
Cuthill picked up a lower leg injury mid-way through the season, missing matches CYMS as well as Dubbo College during the 2023 Astley Cup.
"At the start of the season I played a few games then got injured," he said.
"I was out for a bit and was missing it, I came back at wasn't 100 per cent still or feeling the way I was before.
"But I'm starting to feel how I was last year so I'm starting to come good."
Now starting to get back to his best, the Western Rams junior representative will have a massive role to play in the Fishies are to make it through to the grand final.
A tough loss last week against Lithgow has forced CYMS to do things the hard way and now they are on a collision course with the high-flying Orange Hawks.
However, this weekend Cuthill believes they can get back to their best.
"We are all up for it," he said.
"They are a good opposition but I'm pretty confident that we can get the job done.
"We went away from our game a little bit (against Lithgow) and let it slip through our fingers.
"We won't make the same mistake again hopefully."
CYMS' spine has been together for almost two full seasons now, as most of the squad were bottom-age players in 2022.
READ ALSO:
Last season's team made it through to the preliminary final, losing to eventual premiers Nyngan.
With a spine of Cuthill, Jodan Porter, Latrell Fing and Josh Townsend being deployed last weekend, the Fishies young star confessed the team is a tight unit.
"The bond we have is strong," he said.
"We're all there for each other and we'd do anything for each other.
"The combinations we have are heaps good, we all know what's going on and we have a lot of chemistry."
Meanwhile, Orange CYMS will enter this weekend's game after enjoying a tight win over Parkes.
The winner of Sunday's match will take on Orange Hawks in the preliminary final.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.