The proposed extension to the Murray-Darling Basin Plan could be an opportunity for "much needed" water to be returned to Dubbo waterways, according to a Dubbo water campaigner.
Melissa Gray of the Nature Conservation Council NSW said she hoped the Federal Government would include the Macquarie valley in its Basin Plan, and offer water buybacks to local irrigators.
Ms Gray said the Wambuul-Macquarie is one of the most important tributaries to the Barwon-Darling/Baaka Rivers, and home to the spectacular Ramsar-listed Macquarie Marshes.
However, she said the Wambuul-Macquarie remains "significantly over-allocated", meaning there is "more water allocated to irrigation than the rivers can ecologically sustain".
"When Burrendong dam was built in the 60s it was determined that 406 gigalitres could be taken from the river every year. However the licences kept getting issued, and now there is about 899 gigalitres of water that is licenced, and recently another 52.5 gigalitres of floodplain harvesting licences issued," Ms Gray told the Daily Liberal.
"NSW and Commonwealth taxpayers do own some environmental water in the Wambuul-Macquarie, and this water is managed very well to replicate some of the natural flows that have been lost because of dams and irrigation.
"However this volume of water can only do so much. The Commonwealth taxpayers own 174 gigalitres, NSW taxpayers own 160 gigalitres, and irrigation accounts total about 510.5 gigalitres.
"This proposed extension to the Basin Plan could be an opportunity for much needed water to be returned to the Wambuul-Macquarie river and the Macquarie Marshes."
For scale, Ms Gray stated the Dubbo community uses 8 gigalitres from the river every year, plus some from the ground.
The Federal Government has struck a deal with the NSW, South Australian, Queensland and ACT governments to ensure water promised under the Murray-Darling Basin Plan will be returned to the environment, over a longer period than initially stated.
The Commonwealth proposes to give the state governments until December 31, 2026 to deliver their water-saving infrastructure projects, and to extend the timeline for its own recovery of environmental water to December 31, 2027.
Environment groups are calling the deal announced by Federal Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek in August 2023 the "bare minimum" and are calling on the Commonwealth to ensure sufficient water is available for wetlands and wildlife during the next drought.
Ms Gray said: "As we enter another period of drought it's critical that this water is delivered as soon as possible, as further delays will devastate people and the environment."
NSW Nationals leader and Federal Member for Dubbo, Dugald Saunders, said regional communities must be protected under the plan, and stated he did not agree with water buybacks.
"Buybacks reduce the amount of water available for our farmers, which will put our basin communities in an extremely dangerous position," he said.
NSW Minister for Water, Rose Jackson, said the NSW Government does not support water buybacks either, and would rather see the Australian Government recover water "through other ways".
