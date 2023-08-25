Six years ago when the last remaining doctor was about to hang up their stethoscope at Nyngan, the town saw a lifeline from a place you'd least expect.
Bogan Shire Mayor Glen Neill and his fellow councillors took it into their own hands to establish the Bogan Shire Medical Centre, which is council run and funded.
"We knew we couldn't have Nyngan without a doctor and that there was a need," Mr Neill said.
The council secured a government grant and turned a disused petrol station into the medical centre that was officially unveiled on July 28, 2017.
There are 2200 people who call Nyngan home, but there are more than 3900 patients on the books.
Now the National Rural Health Alliance (NRHA) has stepped in and applied for a grant under the federal government's Innovative Models of Care program to trial the primary care multiple disciplinary service model at six sites including Nyngan.
If successful, the NRHA would be able to build a sustainable model, which would reduce the amount the council had to invest.
"We had people tell us to steer away from it at the time and that it was not a great idea for a council to run," Mr Neill said.
"But it's the best thing we've done. I love seeing it every day and knowing that it will be our legacy.
"People need to get over the levee bank and see what we are offering in town because if they do come here, they will want to stay."
NRHA chairperson Nicole O'Reilly said the organisation applied for the grant to help improve access to sustainable high quality health care in rural and remote Australia.
"We were aware the council had been providing medical services ... they (the council) had seen the need in the community and met the need," Ms O'Reilly said.
"We have the opportunity to explore and support that model and help build on the work done."
The medical centre offers a variety of services including an imagery unit and pathology where patients don't have to go to Dubbo (a four-hour round trip) for a blood test.
It also has a an alcohol and other drugs worker, diabetes educator, dietitian, mental health nurse and offers physiotherapy and podiatry services.
Is a fully bulk-billed practice. Patient fees and Commonwealth subsidies account for a portion of the income received, with the remainder of operating costs subsidised from the council's other revenue.
