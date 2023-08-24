Orana Dance Centre's performance troupes, who have dazzled audiences throughout the year, are coming together one last time to deliver a spectacular showcase. Dubbo Regional Theatre and Convention Centre, Saturday, August 26. Tickets Adult $40, Concession $37, Youth $35, available online.
In celebrating its 12th year in 2023, it is the longest major running festival held in Dubbo. Taronga Western Plains Zoo main gates open 6am. The Dubbo Stampede is a fun and inclusive running festival for all levels of fitness. You can walk or wheel 5.3km, run 10km, or smash out a half or full marathon. Sunday, August 27. Register at www.dubbostampede.com.au/#a-running-festival-for-everyone-1. Closes Friday August 25.
It's set to include a jam-packed program featuring the popular Zoocoustic live music event at the Taronga Western Plains Zoo on Sunday, September 3 and the DREAM Lanterns Parade on Saturday, September 9 - a massed display of magical lantern sculptures will light up the night (includes hundreds of lanterns made by school children in the region - when you can listen to some of the region's best artists on the main stage from noon, or wander Victoria Park among the market stalls of gourmet foods, beautiful handmade jewellery, children's clothing and much more. The kids have their own area DREAMland with lots of child-friendly activities and entertainment.
On Saturday, September 2, 9am-4pm, this event will feature a swap and sell, demonstrations by industry traders and loads of opportunity to network and share knowledge and expertise in regard to the maintenance and restoration of unique motor vehicles and bikes. There will be live entertainment, market stalls, an art exhibition and bar service. Entry is $10pp (children free), available online at www.123tix.com.au/events/38668/dubbo-motorfest-general-admission-tix.
Western Plains Cultural Centre presents The China Syndrome (1979), Saturday, September 2, 4pm, starring Jane Fonda, Jack Lemmon and Michael Douglas. When the China syndrome hit cinemas, in the late 1970s, nuclear power was hailed as the answer to the growing energy crisis. The China syndrome explored what could happen in the event of a nuclear meltdown. Tickets $10pp at 123tix, which includes a complimentary standard drink at the Establishment Bar Dubbo following the film.
The 15-hectare Mayfield Garden is open every day, except Christmas Day and Boxing Day, from 9am until 4.30pm. Final Garden entry is at 3pm. Your garden entry ticket is valid for the date issued only. Children aged under 5 years are admitted free of charge. Immerse yourself in the beauty of Mayfield, explore captivating gardens and create memories that will last a lifetime. Book at mayfieldgarden.com.au/book-garden.
Dubbo greyhounds in August
Rug up and enjoy the dogs racing on August 27, and September - 3, 10, 17, 24, from 5pm. There will be 12 races in total each night. Full bar/canteen and eftpos facilities available along with on-course TAB. Bring the family as there is a jumping castle for the kids. Entry - Adults $7.50; Pensioners $5; Children under-16 free. Dawson Park Greyhound Track.
Western Plains Cultural Centre, 10am-4pm daily. A number of exhibitions on show include: BOLD - curated by Kent Buchanan, features works from the Western Plains Cultural Centre collection, BOLD examines the ways artists express themselves using colour, and the ways we as viewers are influenced by it., until August 31; Pliable Planes: Expanded Textiles & Fibre Practices, features the work of 12 artists who reflect on the use of textiles to chart social and cultural change, until October 15; 1X4 until November 5, 2023.
On the fourth Saturday of every month at Cameron Park, Wellington, from 8am to 1pm (Sep - May) and 9am to 1pm (June - Aug). Try the best breakfast burgers in the region, sensational steak sandwiches and snags. Drop in for coffee and beverages, fresh fruit and veg, artisan soaps and beauty product, Kids toys, clothing household items and collectables. Next one on August 26.
The Dubbo Rotunda Market showcases local and regional fresh produce and home-made arts and crafts. Food, coffee, produce, baking, condiments, handmade goods and unique recycled vintage wares. The venue is Macquarie Street, Sunday, August 27, from 8am-1pm.
Dubbo Dirt Bike Club's Motocross racing calendar fires up for Round 5: Sunday, September 24. Spectators are welcome to come and watch some exciting and adrenaline-filled racing. A full canteen, eftpos machine, covered grandstand, grassed area and amenities are available. Head to Morris Park Motorsports Complex for these all-day events.
Held the first and third Saturday of every month, the next one is Saturday, September 2. A range of seasonal fresh produce, fresh fruit and vegetables, herbs and plants, as well as fresh bread, meats, award-winning olive oils, preserves, jams, marinates, honey, wine, nuts and more. 8am to noon. Macquarie Lions Park.
Harness Racing in Dubbo has been running since the 1890's attracting trainers across the central west and beyond. Come and watch the horses race under the ribbon of lights from 6pm-9pm, on Friday, August 25, Tuesday, August 29. In September, join the fun on September 1, 5, 12, 19, 26.
Brew Tunes at the Brewery: Devil's Hollow Brewery - every Friday from 6.30pm. August - Paul McMillan; 25 - Elle Flanagan.
South Dubbo Tavern: 8.30pm-11.30pm Fridays, Saturdays, and 6pm - 9pm Sundays - August - 18 - John Wood; 19 - Jo Hyndes; 20 & 25 Shane Riley; 26 - John Wood. September - 1 Paul McMillan; 2 - Jo Hyndes; 3 & 8 - Shane Riley; 9 - Duncan Ferguson; 10 - Jo Hyndes.
The Establishment Bar: Live music Fridays, 6pm-8pm - August - 18 - Andy Penkow, 6pm-9pm; 25 - Alexis Pfieffer (Classic Piano); September 8 - Sarah Drake.
Dubbo Classic Cars and Coffee is a casual get together on the first Sunday of every month (next event September 3) for local car enthusiasts and owners of special interest cars, hot rods, classics, customs, restored, vintage, muscle cars, street machines, exotics, etc. Classic and custom Bikes are also welcome. Victoria Park, 8am-noon. Mobile cafe supplies coffee, donuts and hot food. Entry by gold coin donation, money donated to Make a Wish Foundation. Entry via Talbragar Street.
The Geurie Lions Market is only on four times a year, so don't miss out on grabbing a bargain or a unique, special gift. Over 60 stalls offering arts, crafts and home-made goodies. Held at Wise Park on the last Saturday of every third month between 8am - 1pm. Next one September 30.
To celebrate the ninth anniversary, gallery director Madeline Young has curated a group exhibition of 21 artists to create two artworks each exploring the term "Quiet". Exhibiting artists are Michelle Arnott, Laura Baker, Emily Birks, Kim Bizo, Clare Dubina, Liss Finney, Andrea Hopgood, Matt James, Ingrid Kwong, Sandon Gibbs-O'Neill, Stacey McCall, Brendan Nicholl, Amanda Ogilby, Nerrida Parfitt, Sarah Randall, Ruth Rawle, Daniel Rivers, Georgina Sambell, Andrea Shaw, Meg Walters, Alex Watts. Until August 26, 10am-4pm.
The Peisley St Gallery is a regional gallery situated in the heart of Orange, representing artists from the central west of New South Wales including local Orange artist Ted Lewis.Inspired by the beauty around the Central West, Ted Lewis' latest exhibition - Day Trip, is a collection of local scenes. Iconic streetscapes, tree-lined dirt lanes, creeks with river oaks, Gum trees and saplings with wildflowers scattered among them, blue hills, and rugged natural beauty that inspires. On show until August 26, Friday until 4pm, Saturdays 10am-2pm.
Join Ross Hill Wines for a Masterclass with Michael Manners to learn all about cooking delicious Middle- Eastern dishes. Michael will present and cook his recipes so guests can easily fire questions as he fires up the pans on the stove. During the class, the group sit around the kitchen table to enjoy the delicious fare prepared - matched perfectly with Ross Hill's cool climate Orange wines. Saturday, August 26, 11am-2pm, tickets $140, at www.rosshillwines.com.au/barrel-and-larder/.
To celebrate the book Pearls by mother and daughter Angela and Liz Schaffer, join an afternoon tea and panel chat with some fabulous locals interviewed by the pair with co-author Liz Schaffer as the emcee.The panel includes Colleen Southwell, an artist, garden maker and creator of The Garden Curator, Madi Young, an artist and founder /director of The Corner Store Gallery, Nicole Samadol, owner, winemaker and viticulture expert at Rowlee Wines, and Michelle Leonard, founder, conductor and Artistic Director of Moorambilla Voices. Proceeds will be donated to Moorambilla Voices. Friday, September 1, 2pm-4pm. Tickets $43.66 at eventbrite.
Come along to the Manildra show to enjoy a variety of markets and food. The Manildra Lions Club will man the all-day barbecue and the lunch room will have a selection of locally made slices, sandwiches and teas and coffee. Enjoy the rides and sideshows including Dodgem cars, kids rides and inflatables, the quick shear, mini drone racing and entertainment by Royden Donohue. Saturday, September 2, Manildra Showground, 8am-9pm. Tickets $5-$20 at manildrashow.wixsite.com/manildra/manildrashowabout.
A selection of abstract art from Orange Regional Gallery's growing permanent collection presents various artists whose work lies beyond a representational or realist approach. Abstraction, or non-objective art, covers a broad spectrum, inviting us into diverse ways of looking. Artists Paul Selwood, David Serisier, Louise Tuckwell and Marion Borgelt work within geometric parameters or patterned systems to explore abstract possibilities with colour and form. Ana Pollak, Emily Kngwarreye, Ian Fairweather and Stan de Teliga reference the natural world more directly. Aida Tomescu, Ildiko Kovacs and Roy Jackson extend on the intuitive approach, building compositions that embody gesture and energy. Until September 3.
Enjoy seven wines from Ross Hill Wines' Pinnacle Series perfectly matched with delicious dishes for the perfect food & wine experience. Upcoming dates: September 2, 16, 30. From noon - 2pm, tickets $120pp at www.rosshillwines.com.au/cart/events/.
Experience the historic Amusu Theatre and Movie Museum at Manildra with a monthly film screening on the third weekend of every month. The theatre is a rare, purpose-built Art Deco theatre that has been continuously operated since it was built in 1936. Next screenings at 6.30pm, September 16-17 - Bank of Dave starring Phoebe Dynevor (Bridgerton), Rory Kinnear, Joel Fry. It's the true story of how Dave Fishwick, a working class man and self-made millionaire, fought to set up a community bank so that he could help the local businesses of Burnley not only survive, but thrive. Tickets at www.amusutheatre.com/.
The Orange Region Farmers Market is held on the second Saturday of every month and showcases local produce strictly from the Orange region. Next event September 9. Meet the producers and taste their fresh seasonal produce. Over 60 stalls featuring flowers and plants, fruit and vegetables, artisan bread, cheeses, meats, olives and olive oil, gourmet preserves, free-range eggs, and more! Quality breakfast and hot food stalls and locally roasted coffee available. See the list of produce at orangefarmersmarket.org.au/visit-the-market/#autumn. Gold coin entry funding Rotary Daybreak community projects. Northcourt, behind the Orange Art Gallery, 8.30am-noon.
The experience starts at 11am with a guided tasting of selected Printhie wines from the Cellar Door at Nashdale. At the end of the tasting you'll select your favourite wine from the Topography range (included in the price). You'll then be handed your picnic ready for you to find your favourite spot on the estate. Reserve your spot for $95pp at printhiewines.rezdy.com/398972/printhie-picnic.
Live Music Saturday's are on every Saturday until August 26, from 1pm-5pm. Enjoy local musicians with views of the vineyard hills, delicious food and drinks in the most relaxed country setting in the region at 21 Boree Lane, Lidster. Call 6365 6212, or visit stockmansridge.com.au to secure your spot for $5. You can also enjoy High Tea with a delicious selection of sweets, savouries, scones, tea and a glass of award-winning Storm Sparkling each first Saturday of the month until November 4, noon-6pm. Tickets $60pp.
Everything you have ever wanted to know about agricultural shows in the region from the very beginning. Orange and the Central West have a long tradition of agricultural shows. From dressage to dog trials, sponge cakes to sideshows, and prize-winning poultry to pickles and preserves, this hands-on exhibition has something for everyone. Until October 15, 9am-4pm. For more information visit www.orange.nsw.gov.au/orange-regional-museum/whats-on/.
August 27 at Raglan Creek
Grab your gardening gloves, embrace the outdoors and lend a hand to help plant native plants along Raglan Creek. There will be native trees, shrubs and grasses that once mature will provide important habitat for local wildlife, and improve the health of this much loved and important waterway. Council will also provide a free barbecue lunch. From 10am-noon, Bonnor Street Drainage Reserve Kelso.
On September 1-3, 9am -4pm, see the latest means of having family fun outdoors. The show offers a wide range of outdoor activities and products. Most of the major caravan brands are there, camper trailers, motorhomes, along with boats and accessories, for caravans and campers, and 4x4s. This show has everything you need to enjoy the great outdoors, with comfort and safety.
Old Government Cottage Open Day is a chance to discover a rare, intact example, of an early Bathurst home. This historic building is at 16 Stanley Street on the western side of the Macquarie River in the area of the old government settlement. It was re-opened after a refurbishment in July 2012 - the first major work on the building since the mid 1960s. An interpretive display from Bathurst's earliest history has been set up within the building. Volunteers open this cottage on the fourth Sunday of each month from noon until 4pm. Entry is $4 for adults and $2 per child. Group bookings and guided tours of Old Government Cottage are available. Contact the Bathurst District Historical Society Museum on 6332 2522 or email info@bathursthistory.org.au for details and rates.
Experience the underground world of a gold mining at Bald Hill tourist mine. A short walk or drive from Hill End, this guided tour is ideal for families and school groups. Walk 80 metres into the tunnel and see quartz reefs. At 80 metres a vertical shaft may be climbed via 10 ladders and 10 platforms to exit the mine. The shaft climb is not compulsory. Open most weekends, and weekday tours can be arranged. Open seven days during school holidays: Monday to Saturday 1.30pm and Sunday 11am. Bookings essential at Northey's Store, Clarke Street or call Kerrie on 0427 301 189. Final bookings 1/2 hour prior to tour time. Fees apply.
Bathurst Regional Art Gallery tours hosted by Gallery assistants are held every Saturday at 11am. These are free and tickets can be reserved at www.eventbrite.com.au/e/exhibition-tours-tickets-612698266007.
A free, fun, and friendly weekly 5k community event. Walk, jog, run, volunteer or spectate - it's up to you! Please register before you first come along. Only ever register with parkrun once and don't forget to bring a scannable copy of your barcode (request a reminder). If you forget it, you won't get a time. www.facebook.com/Bathurstparkrun. Next runs on August 26.
Bathurst Harness Racing Club has another exciting race meeting on Wednesdays throughout August, 5pm-9pm. So come trackside for the exhilarating races and enjoy for a delicious meal and a cold beverage from inside the heated clubhouse, at 169 College Road, South Bathurst. Visit www.harness.org.au/bathurst/bathurst.cfm, for more information.
Every first Sunday of the month, from 9am until 1pm, head to Logan Brae Village, 34 Busby Street, Bathurst, for fresh, locally grown and locally made quality produce and goods from the Bathurst, Central West & Blue Mountains regions. Next event September 3.
Bathurst Farmers' Market is a Lions Club of Bathurst Project on every fourth Sunday of the month. Wander through the pavilions and sample or buy fresh regional produce. The market aims to encourage stalls with goods that are grown and/or produced within the Bathurst and Central West Regions. Locally Community Groups are often on hand with information, entertainment and much, much more. Next event Saturday, August 26, Bathurst Showground, 8am-noon, entry by gold coin donation.
Come and explore the stalls under the trees beside the Macquarie River in Berry Park, with a kids' playground and Lions Club barbecue offering drinks and hot food. A wide range of interesting stalls are on hand on the first Saturday of the month - next one is September 3, 9am-1pm.
You'll enjoy tasting the wine, beer and gin, and hear the great stories behind the products from the makers, the growers and the families. Visit one of the Bathurst region's wineries: Winburndale Vineyard & Winery, Renzaglia Wines, Rock Forest or Vale Creek Winery (varies month to month dependent on wineries' availability). Check out the historic Bathurst Grange Distillery and Reckless Brewing Co for tastings, a tour and relaxed lunch. Enjoy beautiful countryside, lovely cellar doors with great staff and outstanding products. Inclusions: Driver/guide, tasting fees at winery, distillery, brewery and lunch. Tickets $179. For bookings and other winery tours available visit bathursttours.com.au/tours/winery-tours/.
On Father's Day, September 3, enjoy a delicious roast lunch for $70 - pumpkin soup with herb croutons, sour cream & crusty breads; Highland roast pork with roasted potatoes, roast carrots, & pumpkin, green beans; Pears poached in merlot with fresh cream, tea, coffee, and chocolates. On September 10 and 17, enjoy a delicious High Tea at 2.30pm. Tickets are adult $55, senior $50, child under 14 $40. Explore the home and its gardens and grounds, and experience one of the greatest heritage and architectural treasures in our region - a living historic house museum and home of the Morgan family. In August open every Friday from 10 am to 4 pm. Tickets are Adult $15, Concession $10, Child under 14 $5, infants free. Grounds and parklands only, $5 all tickets. Tickets for all events available at Bathurst Visitor Information Centre, 6332 1444 and Abercrombie House - Xanthe 0417 258 318 or https://bathurstregion.com.au/events/.
Visit Bathurst Grange Distillery producer of outstanding gin and whiskey all located at one of Bathurst's heritage farmstead estates established in 1823. Then, tour, taste and lunch at Bathurst's newest independent craft brewery, Reckless Brewing Co. located at The Crago Mill, founded in 1906 by Francis Crago. August 19, 10.30am-2.30pm, $145. Inclusions: Driver/guide, tasting fees at distillery, brewery and lunch. Exclusions: Cellar door purchases, beverages with lunch. Attendees must be 18 years or above. Bookings essential at bathursttours.com.au/tours/winery-tours/. Or, every Friday 4pm - 5pm, and every Saturday 11am, 2pm, 3pm and 4pm, join a $20 tour.
Bathurst's historic Showground holds fascinating stories of the structures and people associated with the ground and the importance of the annual Show. The first Show at this site was in 1878. The Showground has been described as probably the finest group of traditional rural showground pavilions and ancillary buildings in Australia. Discover some of the stories during this tour of the site. Meet in front of the Howard Pavilion, Bathurst Showground. $10 per person - bookings essential at Bathurst Visitor Information Centre 1800 68 1000 or online at bathurstregion.com.au/autumn-colours.
Pack a picnic lunch and take the kids down to the miniature railway to enjoy a few rides on working scale model trains, just across the road from the Adventure Playground. Covered shoes must be worn. Trains run the third Sunday of the month (next is August 20), weather permitting. Rides are $2.
Bathurst Historic Car Club's 34th annual swap meet will be the first year at its new venue at Mount Panorama, behind the pit area with access via Mountain Straight. All car enthusiasts, collectors and those looking for that special item are invited to come along. A vehicle display will include vintage, heritage and classic cars. Cost to take part in the display is $5, which includes entry to the swap meet. General entry $5 per person, children free. Outdoor sites free. Camping on-site Saturday night for sellers $25, with entry by 8pm. Food will be catered by local service clubs. Sunday, August 20. 6am to 3pm. For further information contact LeeAnn 0400 751 668, or Paul 0403 559 955.
Join a choir
Macquarie Male Singers meets every Tuesday, from 7.15pm at the Catholic Parish Centre, behind the Cathedral, cnr William and Keppell Sts, Bathurst. We are an all-male choir, with a singing strength around two dozen members of all ages, and new members would be most welcome. For more information, please contact John Kendall, on 0427410625.
The Bathurst Arts Trail is a collective of artists throughout the Bathurst region who open their galleries to visitors on each Art's Trail Open Weekend. This occurs on the first weekend of each month - next dates August 5-6. All artists are happy to have visitors to their galleries by appointment. Painters, potters, glass artists, sculptors and printmakers showcase their talents in town and country studios and galleries. Golden Bali flags indicate an artist nearby. Visit bathurstartstrail.com.
The Blayney branch of Can Assist will be holding a morning tea to raise funds towards supporting people with cancer. There will be tea and coffee available, as well as cakes, slices, hot finger food and sandwiches. Blayney Community Centre. Friday, August 25, 10.30am to noon. $15 per person. Tickets available at the door.
This will be an exhibition with a difference - nobody knows the name of the artists. Anonymous Art was in part, born out of our belief in the appreciation of art regardless of who the artist is. Artworks on display include painting, sculpture, drawings, mixed media and textiles. All money raised will be donated to Ovarian Cancer Australia. Although a free event, small change donations will be accepted. The Odd Sock Gallery, Shop 4/8 Farm Lane, Blayney. Until September 15.
Celebrate 180 years of Blayney with a photo exhibition of then vs now by the Blayney Shire Local and Family History Group Inc, with support from Blayney Shire Council and Central West Libraries. Free. Blayney library, until August 31.
Come down to Club Millthorpe and check out some live tunes. For nearly 15 years from May to October the club has put on a monthly afternoon of high quality original acoustic music. The concerts are carefully curated to provide a wonderful listening experience for the audience and a respectful space for performers to share their work. This year's line-up will be: September 17 - Corn Nut Creek (USA/Melbourne); and October 15 - Prine: The Songs of John Prine (various artists). Follow Acoustic Sunday Millthorpe on Facebook for updates.
Old Errowanbang Woolshed will be holding a pair of open days, with all funds raised going towards the ongoing restoration of the structure. The days will feature tours and a barbecue. Drop by for a visit at Lot 64, Old Errowanbang Road, Carcoar between 10am and 3pm on September 23 or 24. Entry is $10 and children under 12 are free. For more information and updates, follow Old Errowanbang Woolshed on Facebook.
Drag out your flares, friz up your do and slip into some funky platforms to really get into the swing of things at Club Millthorpe's retro disco night. Funky 70s beats and 80s cheese; wide lapels and gold lame. Disco DJ, retro cocktails and fancy dress. What more could you ask for? Saturday, August 26 from 7pm. $5 entry (goes to Millthorpe Youth Club).
The Olde Bridge Gallery at 1 Caloola Street in Newbridge will complement the open gardens, live music and Back Creek Art Show of the Spring into Art weekend with an exhibition titled "Botanical Beauty" from October 14 to 28. Artists are being invited to submit work with a botanical theme for the exhibition. Further information from Olde Bridge Gallery. Entries for all sections of the Back Creek Art Show will close on October 8. Entry forms at www.newbridgensw.com.au.
The Cowra Japanese Garden covers five hectares - the largest in the southern hemisphere! It was built here because of Cowra's special significance to the Japanese. The unique relationship of Cowra and Japan originated on a cold night in August 1944, when more than a thousand Japanese prisoners of war broke out of the prison camp. The 231 Japanese soldiers who died in the escape were buried nearby and local members of the RSL tended their graves. As mutual respect grew over the years between Japan and the citizens of Cowra, the idea of a garden arose. The Cowra Japanese Garden & Cultural Centre is open every day except Christmas Day. Adults - $18, Seniors - $15, Students - $15, Children (5-12 years) - $9.
Like a forbidden fruit, tempting truffles have to be hunted down. Join in a hunt for the elusive aromatic truffle, enjoy a relaxing farmstay, ride your horse or book your next event in the boutique truffle hunting lodge at RedGround. On Saturdays and Sundays from now until the end of August. Learn how to pair truffle with food to create simple and delicious meals. Fresh truffle and products available for purchase on the day. Tickets for the two hour experience are $176 pp and can be booked at redground.rezdy.com/559223/truffle-hunt-touch-and-taste.
Saturday September 2 , will see local produce and products on sale at the monthly Farmers Market. Located at the Oberon Showground, the event features stalls from local businesses where you can buy plants, food, craft items and lots of other surprises. Buy a coffee or a snack, meet your neighbours from around the Oberon community and support your local small and micro businesses. The markets are on the first Saturday of every month.
The markets are on at the Tarana Fire Shed on the fourth Sunday of every month, from 9am to 1pm, with the next one on Sunday, August 27. The regular stalls will be there and you can select from the great food offerings, have some wine or beer from the licensed outlets, and listen to some great music.
Oberon has a long history and some of it has been collected in the museum at the corner of Lowes Mount Road and Scotia Avenue. As well as artifacts and photographs from Oberon's past, the museum has a 3D model of what the town looked like in the 1930s. Of particular interest is the recently opened Forest and Timber display which tells the story of the local timber industry. The museum is open on Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday from 10.30am till 12.30pm. Admission is $5 or $15 for a family.
Held in the CWA rooms from 11am, at 48 Market Street each first Friday of the month. Upcoming dates for the Mudgee CWA Day Branch meetings: September 1. Visitors and new members are always welcome. For more information, contact Genevieve on 0411 574 611.
