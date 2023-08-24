The shelves are stocked and the coffee van booked for outdoor retailer Anaconda to open its doors in Dubbo this weekend.
The new retail store will open at 8am Saturday in the former Fantastic Furniture building.
Anaconda Dubbo regional manager Aaron Zarb describes the store as "the Bunnings of outdoor adventure".
He said it was impossible for anyone to enter without buying anything. But in addition to offering products, Mr Zarb said the business had a focus on education and inspiring people to give outdoor adventuring a go.
Anaconda provides gear for camping, fishing, four-wheel driving, hiking and the snow. The stock will be rotated on a six month basis to fit with the season.
Mr Zarb said one of the biggest sections of the Dubbo store was the fishing area and it was tailored for the local anglers.
Dubbo's Anaconda is the first in the central west - and the "best in the west" according to Mr Zarb.
About 30 people have been hired to work in the retail store and more are being lined up to build "a strong foundation" ahead of Christmas.
The store has a big grand opening planned for Saturday.
There'll be an Anaconda trolley dash, food trucks, free coffee and $20 gift vouchers for the first 100 customers through the door.
Mr Zarb said there had already been high levels of excitement around the opening. He said he was frequently stopped by Dubbo residents who saw him in the Anaconda shirt to ask about the store.
But it's the moment when the doors open that he can't wait for, especially seeing all the excitement from the public, and the satisfaction when they leave the store happy.
He's warned people to get there early as he expects a long queue at the door.
