A TOWN in the middle of NSW, with a population of less than 300 people might be home to some of the most dedicated rugby fans in the Central West.
Brian and Maree Plummer are farmers from the Lachlan Shire town of Tottenham, the nearest settlement to the geographical centre of NSW.
And while they're some distance from where their children play their rugby - Adam Plummer is at the Bathurst Bulldogs and Danielle Plummer is with the Dubbo Kangaroos - that doesn't stop them from jumping in the car every Saturday to go watch them play.
"Adam's been at the Bulldogs for nearly a decade, so I've been going to watch the games from his colts days, right through to first grade," Brian said.
"Danielle's been at Dubbo for the past two years but prior to that she was at Dalby in Queensland, so she's a lot closer to home now."
The Plummers try and get to both their kids' games on a Saturday, but sometimes the draw doesn't always line up.
"I usually try to get to both games, unless they put the women's game back later," Brian said.
"A Dubbo home game for the women's means I can watch that game and make first grade kick-off, as they run on the field in Bathurst.
"There's not much time in-between but it's just a great feeling to go and support your kids and see them play sport.
"They're both the type of rugby players that go full throttle all the time, so it's always enjoyable to see them play."
Thankfully, the Plummers will be able to see both their kids play at the same place, with both set to feature in grand finals at Ann Ashwood Park on Saturday.
Adam is set to start at outside centre for the Bulldogs against Orange Emus in the first grade decider, while Danielle will be in the high-flying Kangaroos squad that's up against the hosts in her grand final.
"The same thing happened last year so it'll be good to go down there and watch them both have a run around," he said.
"It's getting more difficult to get the time right with roadworks. I think Manildra bridge is out, so we've got a bit more of a detour on Saturday morning, going through Cudal.
"We're a farming family, so it's good to get off the farm for a day and get down to Bathurst to watch some rugby."
And while the Plummers have been supporting the Bulldogs 'for years',
Both Adam and Danielle Plummer grew up in Tottenham, but were borders at All Saints' College when they were in secondary school.
Round trips from Tottenham to Dubbo take roughly three hours, while round trips from Tottenham to Bathurst are almost a whopping seven hours.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.