Macquarie United's last three Western Premier League seasons have been full of ups and downs, and Brooklyn Crain has been there for them all.
Crain's development at the back has made him one of the top defenders in Dubbo, plying his trade for Macquarie United in the Western Premier League (WPL).
With a minor premiership in the club's past, Crain and his family have had a long affiliation with Macquarie United.
Crain and his brother Connor have both played for the club while their father Paul coached back in 2021.
Now back in the finals after a few lean years, Crain is hoping Macquarie can make a deep finals run.
"We are (up for it), we are really keen," he said.
"Hopefully the results keep coming and we can make it through to the final."
United fought their way back last week against Orana Spurs, winning 2-1 to knock their Dubbo counterparts out of the finals and advance through to this weekend.
Spurs' attacking prowess had their moments of class but Macquarie's defence held firm.
Along with Isaac Skinner, Crain helps keep the young backline together.
"We have a pretty good defensive line," he said.
"Our structure is very tidy at the moment."
United won just a single game last year and prior to this season, many had tipped them to improve but not this much.
Now in the competition's final four and genuine chance to advance, Crain feels one man has helped a lot.
"Last year we were struggling massively," he said.
"This year we are starting to get a bit of a roll on. Jamie Lobb has been a massive part of that."
United will take on Barnestoneworth on Saturday afternoon, with the winner advancing to the preliminary final against either Panorama FC or Bathurst 75.
Having faced Barnies at home just two weeks ago, Crain isn't too sure what to expect from this match.
"We were 4-1 down with 10 minutes to go so anything is possible and can happen," he said.
Barnies will enter Saturday's match fresh off a loss to Panorama FC.
Saturday's match will kick-off at 3:15pm.
