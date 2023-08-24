Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News

Western Premier League 2023: Brooklyn Crain and Macquarie United to play Barnestoneworth

Tom Barber
By Tom Barber
August 24 2023 - 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Macquarie United's last three Western Premier League seasons have been full of ups and downs, and Brooklyn Crain has been there for them all.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom Barber

Tom Barber

Journalist

I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.