Coonabarabran's unbeaten Oilplus Cup had to come to an end at some point and their loss was Wellington's grand final triumph.
The Redbacks entered Saturday's Oilplus Cup decider as underdogs, taking on an undefeated Coonabarabran side for the title.
But it wasn't the fairy tale finish the home side wanted.
Wellington ambushed the Kookaburras to win 27-18 and take home their first title since 2019.
Captain-coach Kieran Brien said his side were optimistic about their chances, having witnessed undefeated sides lose grand finals before.
"That's what we were sort of saying about them," he said.
"They've been the benchmark all year, you go through undefeated but there is a lot of pressure to get it done in the big one."
Kevin Greenaway and Nick Redfern both crossed to score for Wellington but it was the boot of Ali Beale which gave the Redbacks an extra boost.
The fullback nailed one of the conversions as well as five penalty goals in the win, earning praise from his skipper.
"Ali Beale was the best player on the ground, he kicked five penalty goals and a couple of conversions," he said.
"His overall play at fullback was unreal."
The Redbacks' supporters made the journey across to Coonabarabran as well to cheer on the eventual premiers.
Brien confessed the after-match functions were quite big, especially after a fun trip home.
"We were last home from Coona, all the supporters took off," he said.
"When we stepped into the Grand Hotel, you couldn't even move in there.
"It was unbelievable, everyone was cheering you on all night."
At Kennard Park, fans were celebrating the Redbacks' victory while watching on as the Wellington Cowboys defeated Bathurst St Pat's.
"We are only in a small town and everyone knows everyone," Brien said.
"Over the years we have had blokes play both codes so you get the supporters who come down and watch each other."
