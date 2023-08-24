Lala Lautaimi has only been part of the Dubbo Roolettes for a handful of months.
However, this weekend, she'll be one of their key players in the Ferguson Cup grand final against rivals Bathurst.
Joining the club from Mudgee prior to the season, the NSW Country representative has wasted little time getting stuck in.
Forming what is the best backline in the competition, Roolettes gun said her move to the club came through a mutual friend.
"I wanted to challenge myself in the tier one competition, alongside my good mate Danielle Plummer," she said.
"Playing 15's rugby is a very different game to 10's rugby.
"The standard of Central West rugby is improving every year. Women's rugby union is in good hands."
Plummer and Lautaimi are just two of the many Central West representatives on both sides this weekend.
Playing alongside Conroy and Ryan all season, Lautaimi admitted it does take a bit of pressure off her.
"One hundred and 10 per cent," she said.
"They are probably the top two ladies in this competition that showcase a high level of talent week in and week out and I'm just happy to contribute to their success."
It's not just the players who are capable of reaching the representative level either.
Dubbo co-coaches Angus McDonald and Kieran Smith mentored the Thomson Cup side along with Matt Waterford, their rival this weekend.
The sides met just two weeks ago in the major semi-final, with the Roolettes winning 33-7 before Bathurst defeated Orange Emus to book their spot in the grand final.
Bathurst and Dubbo have been locked in a rivalry over the past three seasons, meeting in the grand final each year.
The Roolettes' first decider win came just last year and Lautaimi is keen to win some silverware with her new club.
"I'm feeling nervous and excited," she said.
"We've been building towards this all year, (I) can't wait. It is a huge privilege to run out with these ladies each week.
"The coaching staff and management have been unreal, to say the least. They've made me feel welcome from day dot and I want to repay them with a good performance on the weekend.
"Grand finals hit differently. You take the field with everything and you leave with nothing in the tank. The win will just solidify the hard work put in throughout the season."
Saturday's match between Dubbo and Bathurst will kick-off at 10:30am.
