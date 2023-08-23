The Wellington Warriors' quest for a title isn't too far out of reach club man Brandon Carter believes.
Wellington has once again been brilliant this Dubbo and District Football Association (DDFA) season, sitting first on the All Age Mens 1 ladder with just one round remaining.
Locked in to finish in the top two and play in the major semi-final, the club is buzzing and Carter said the first grade side is playing some great football.
"They are doing extremely well, they've picked up a couple of guys from the solar farm," he said.
"They've been great additions to the club."
As was the case last season, the Warriors have welcomed a handful of players to the club after they started working at the solar farms just outside of town.
With a bit of international flavour mixing in with the local talent, Carter feels it is a recipe for success.
"Having a couple of those guys has really helped," he said.
"The great thing is the core of our club are still locals and those guys have contributed to the rest of the team."
Wellington thumped Macquarie 7-1 last weekend and the club is just one of several successful organisations from the small sporting town.
A proud sporting town, Carter is hoping the Warriors can keep having success.
"That's what we want to see, it's great because all of the different codes in Wellington celebrate each other's victories," he said.
"The Redbacks won the other day and all of the soccer boys were down there with them celebrating, the Cowboys won their semi-final so I'm hoping we can get it done as well."
Ahead of their match against Orana Spurs on Sunday, Carter said the side's motivation is pretty simple and a home major final is definitely on the cards.
"It'd be unreal to win the comp, it's a great achievement just to be on top of the comp as we are now," he said.
"We locked in a top-two berth against Macquarie United last week which was great in but we've got a tough match this weekend against Orana Spurs.
"They beat Bulls who are finishing second, as long as we can avoid defeat this weekend we can lock in a major home semi-final which would be unreal."
