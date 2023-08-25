Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News

Photos from the National Merino Ram Show and Sale at Dubbo

BS
By Belinda Soole
Updated August 25 2023 - 10:05am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

People from all over Australia converged on Dubbo this week for the National Merino Ram Show and Sale.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BS

Belinda Soole

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.