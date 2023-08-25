People from all over Australia converged on Dubbo this week for the National Merino Ram Show and Sale.
Across two days of action at Dubbo Showground, those young and old showcased their own sheep and cast an eye over what others from around the country are currently producing.
There were some big prices on offers but one of the highlights was the schools challenge.
Earlier this year, hundreds of sheep went to more than 50 different schools across NSW and after six months of preparation they were put on show at Dubbo.
Daily Liberal photographer Belinda Soole was at the show and captured these moments.
