A campaign for bereavement rooms in hospitals has received support from Dubbo's local members.
More than 31,000 people signed a petition calling for bereavement suites in every Australian hospital.
Dubbo MP Dugald Saunders and federal member Mark Coulton have both told the Daily Liberal they support the campaign.
The petition was started by Sophie Toneguzzi, whose son Huxley was stillborn in 2020.
It was presented to the Australian parliament, however federal health minister Mark Butler said it was not his job, but the role of state and territory ministers to determine if there should be a dedicated bereavement suite in each public hospital.
Mr Saunders said he would be happy to work with the Western NSW Local Health District, as well as organisations such as NALAG and Rochelle Olsen from the Baby Loss Mentor to "support was is required in the future".
Mr Coulton has also backed the campaign, but urged people to follow the proper route to make it happen.
"I would absolutely support any assistance that may help families who go through the grief of pregnancy loss, however this can only be achieved through the correct mechanism," he said.
"I encourage those wishing to petition for bereavement rooms in our hospitals to begin by contacting their state member of parliament, as this is the appropriate level of government to approach regarding this matter."
Every day in Australia six babies are stillborn and two die before they are 28 days old.
Up to one in five confirmed pregnancies ends in a miscarriage before 20 weeks.
Ms Toneguzzi knew her son was stillborn when she gave birth to him.
When describing the reason for the petition, she said bereaved families having to be surrounded by mothers in labour or crying newborns was adding more stress and trauma an already fraught situation.
Dubbo's Rochelle Olsen has also been a strong advocate for Dubbo Hospital to have a private area for grieving families.
She said a bereavement suite, something simple with a nice lounge, would have given her and her family a nice space to be with her son Edward, who died when he was seven hours old.
After the response from the federal government, Ms Olsen and Ms Toneguzzi have also encouraged people to reach out to their local members.
Deputy editor at the Daily Liberal, covering council, politics, human interest stories, community news and everything in between.
