There are no expectations for Dubbo Junior AFL's under 14s side this weekend and coach Ben Fairman is happy to be labelled the underdogs.
Fairman's energetic group of young footballers will contest the AFL Central West under 14s grand final on Sunday at Orange.
A nail-biting 3.3.21 to 2.5.17 win over Orange on Sunday has booked the junior squad a spot in the decider against the Bathurst Giants.
"The kids are all very pumped and excited," Fairman said.
The under 14s will be the only Dubbo-based side taking part in the grand finals and they are happy to fly the flag for the sport in town.
On the other side, the Giants have lost just one match this season which happened to come against Dubbo, something Fairman isn't reading too much into.
"It would be pretty big, we've played them four times during the year and have beaten them once," he said.
"We beat them quite convincingly in that win but had a lack of numbers for the rest of the year.
"Come finals time, everyone is back from finishing their other sports or commitments and is ready to play. We will go out there with no expectations.
"We just want the kids to go out there and enjoy, have a good time and see what happens."
Dubbo's victory over Orange was anything but smooth sailing Fairman confessed.
"It was a gutsy win which is what finals football is all about," he said.
"We got three quick goals in the first quarter and managed to grind it out for the last three (quarters)."
Dubbo led Orange the entire game, with the Tigers putting together a strong third quarter to trail by three points.
However, a pair of behinds was enough to help Dubbo sneak through to the final.
A video of the side celebrating was posted to the club's Facebook page as supporters and fellow players from age groups surrounded them.
But for Fairman, he said the support wasn't just provided by those from Dubbo.
"Other grades and also other clubs as well, we were well supported on the day," he said.
"We were well supported by the Bushies as well because they only had one team in the finals so they got around us."
