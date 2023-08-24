When the 2023 Central West Rugby Union season kicked off, the message from Forbes Platypi colts coach Ben Nicholson to his team was a simple one.
It was hoped the competition would feature four sides but Orange Emus only lasted a few rounds before a lack of numbers forced them to withdraw, leaving just Forbes, the Dubbo Kangaroos and Mudgee Wombats.
"We've got to make sure we turn up to every game but there's only two we need to worry about," the coach said.
With finals guaranteed for all sides, Nicholson knew what mattered. But even he struggles to believe what has happened since that pre-season chat.
The Platypi colts are one win away from completing one of the great Cinderella stories.
The team has struggled for numbers all season and their only win during the regular season came via a forfeit from Emus in the early rounds.
But in last weekend's semi-final, despite two of the more bizarre injuries you'll hear of in the lead-up, the Platypi lifted and scored a stunning 10-5 win over Mudgee to move through to a grand final clash with the unbeaten and dominant Kangaroos.
"We've won one of them so hopefully they can turn a few heads and turn the competition upside down this weekend," Nicholson added.
There won't be a bigger underdog on show in Saturday's five CWRU grand finals at Bathurst than the Platypi.
Nicholson was all too aware his side was a huge underdog last weekend when they travelled to meet a Mudgee side which had beaten them 56-0 the last time they met.
A tough and gutsy performance from the youngsters, who had just one player on the bench, led to the victory and some almighty celebrations.
"They were ecstatic," Nicholson said of his players.
"I was pretty emotional, honestly. They've had a hard year and we've fought all year to get 15 players on the field so to get them through was pretty big for everyone involved.
"It was pretty special and special for the boys."
Emotion has been a big part of the season for the Platypi.
This season the club marked 20 years since one of the more bittersweet first grade premiership wins.
The 2003 title was won less than a year after three Forbes players - Brad Ridley, Paul Cronin, and Greg Sanderson - died in the Bali bombings while on an end-of-season team trip.
Platypi teams across all grades this year have worn replica kits from that 2003 season.
On top of that, two students at Red Bend Catholic College have died in the past six months in separate incidents and they were close mates to most of the colts side.
"They all had wristbands on the weekend with their mates' names on them," Nicholson said of his side.
"It's a pretty big year for the club. The jersey we're wearing this year is a replica. There's plenty of meaning in that jersey this year.
"I only moved to Forbes in January and just went to the club to meet people and ended up looking after the boys and I couldn't be happier with them.
"They are all good kids but with what they've been through and the year it is for the club it's been pretty emotional for them."
There's been tough times for Nicholson and his assistant Steve Jarick as almost every week it's been a struggle to get a team.
Most weeks there hasn't been more than two reserves on the bench while ahead of the Mudgee semi-final one player was kicked by a horse on Friday night while another injured his back on the bus trip to the game.
That left the Platypi with just one reserve and it will be slim again come Saturday's grand final.
But Nicholson has seen what his players can do and, as proud as he already is, he isn't ruling out an even greater result on Saturday against the Roos.
"We could have won four or five rounds ago and I would have been happy to get that win for them, they deserve it, and they've fought hard," he said.
"But the (Platypi) president said to them the other day 'fairy tales can still come true but you've got to write the story' so if they can take that attitude and same attitude they had last weekend then we're a chance."
The Platypi will meet a Dubbo side which won 11 from 11 during the regular season and finished the campaign with a points differential of +252.
Saturday's grand final at Ashwood Park starts at 9.30am.
