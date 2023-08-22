With some of the best young bowlers in the state shining and club Dubbo earning plenty of praise, last weekend's State Junior 7-a-Side Championships was a huge success.
There were 120 of the best young male and female bowlers from across the state who took part and, despite weather conditions changing across the two days, the standard of competition was elite.
Hundreds of supporters and spectators were also in attendance, and many praised the way the Dubbo club hosted the bumper event for the seventh successive year.
Zone 16 finished as the overall champions after collecting gold in three different events while Zone 12 was second and Zone 4 Grey, one of the local hopes, were third.
Singles - Gold: Travis Moran (Zone 16), silver: Ryan Klem (Zone 12), bronze: Tom Rich (Zone 4).
Pairs - Gold: Jacob Aitken and Flynn Cooper (Zone 16), silver: Billy Waite and Brendan Ford (Zone 12), bronze: Daniel Paul and Lachlan Thompson (Zone 13).
Fours - Gold: Tara Ingram, Kade Allen, Ella Cameron and Tim Thorning (Zone 3); silver: Jeremy Bourke, Dakota Meatheringham, Zander Webber and Koby Kattau (Zone 6); bronze: Zoe Davis, Zac Moran, Cael Arneman and Hamish Hampton (Zone 16).
Congratulations went to Tom Rich for picking up a bronze medal in the singles event. The Zone 4 Grey team also finished third overall.
Grey Team
Tom Rich: bronze medal
Cooper Fliender and Sam Rich: fourth
Lincoln Clark, Zac Miller, Cooper Dart and Sam Bowman: seventh
Green Team
Josh Toby: Eleventh
Shelby Powell and Logan Parry: Fourteenth
Flynn Thompson, Zeke Hetrick, Curtis Brown and Jeremy Wood: Fourteenth
The Bowls NSW officials in attendance were full of praise for Club Dubbo and the manner in which the event was run. This was due in no small way to the efforts of the club's bowls' manager, Anthony Brown, and his team of helpers.
These included the greens, bar and catering staff, as well as the many club volunteers who assisted as markers, umpires, and running BBQ .The Club Dubbo junior committee was also hard at work, organising fundraising activities.
The presence of two Zone 4 sides was also proof junior bowls in the western region is strengthening. Although not featuring in the medal count, both these sides comprised younger bowlers with a very bright future in the game.
The announcement of next year's juniors titles host is expected to be made by Bowls NSW in the near future.
