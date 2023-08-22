Daily Liberal
Zone 16 wins NSW junior seven-a-side bowls championships at Dubbo

By Staff Reporters
Updated August 22 2023 - 1:32pm, first published 1:30pm
With some of the best young bowlers in the state shining and club Dubbo earning plenty of praise, last weekend's State Junior 7-a-Side Championships was a huge success.

